[Latest Report] Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market Size Worth 3.97 Billion by 2030 at a 9.5 CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

According to a market research study, the demand analysis of Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.73 Billion in 2021 to $1.96 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 3.97 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.5 between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ossur, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Exatech Inc., Hanger Inc., Touch Bionics Inc., Howard Orthopaedics Inc., Medtronic Spinal, Globus Medical, Wishbone Medical, OrthoPediatrics, Arthrex, Pega Medical, Integra Lifesciences, Advanced Arm Dynamics, DJO Global and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Lower Extremity Prosthetics, Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Sockets, Others), By Technology (Conventional, Electric-Powered, Hybrid), By End User (Research Institutes, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.73 Billion in 2021 to $1.96 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.97 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5 during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Scrutinizing the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, our research team is constantly tracking and assessing the impact of the pandemic on the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market. Our market search report includes these comprehensive insights as a key market contributor.

Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market: Overview

An orthopedic prosthetic comprises an artificial device that substitutes for missing body parts. These artificial limbs help patients/users with lost body parts (limbs) to function efficiently and resemble natural limbs. The lost parts could result from diseases, surgical removal, congenital conditions, trauma, or disabling illness.





Growth Factors

Growth in healthcare infrastructure spending

The rising number of accidental injuries and trauma cases are the major factors bolstering the growth of Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices. Accidental injuries and trauma can result from sports injuries, medical complications, road accidents, and work-related injuries.

Most of these accidents require prosthetics or amputations device to replace the lost body part. For example, around 2.1 million people in the US are living with limb loss, and it is anticipated that the number will be doubled by 2050. Also, on a yearly average, nearly 185,000 of the US population have an amputation, resulting in 300 to 500 amputations/day. This is boosting the growth of the Orthopedic Prosthetics Market .

The rising number of road accidents worldwide is also expected to drive the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market. Further, the increasing disability rates worldwide are also boosting the market. Advancements in technology leading to new product launches are offering prosperous opportunities to the orthopedic prosthetic market players. Although, the high cost of these devices is anticipated to be the restraining factor to the growth of the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market.

Segmental Overview

The Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market is segmented into product, technique, and end user. The market is categorized into lower extremity prosthetics, upper extremity prosthetics, sockets, and other products. The lower extremity prosthetics segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout 2022-2030. Also, the demand for upper extremist prosthetics is increasing owing to the rising number of spinal injuries.

The rising number of diabetes patients globally and increasing obese populations increase the demand for lower extremity prosthetics. Based on technique, the electric-powered segment witnessed exponential growth from 2022 to 2030. By end users, the hospital's segment is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period.





Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market forward?

What are the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Market Size in 2021: USD 1.73 billion
Projected Market Size in 2030: USD $3.97 billion
CAGR Growth Rate: 9.5% CAGR
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2030
Prominent Players: Ossur, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Exatech Inc., Hanger Inc., Touch Bionics Inc., Howard Orthopaedics Inc., Medtronic Spinal, Globus Medical, Wishbone Medical, OrthoPediatrics, Arthrex, Pega Medical, Integra Lifesciences, Advanced Arm Dynamics, DJO Global, and Others
Key Segment: By Type, Technology, End User, and Region
Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific to exhibit noteworthy growth in the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market

North America dominated the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market, accounting for over 35% in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance throughout 2022-2030. The region has the presence of major players operating in the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market, with significant investment in R&D, rising healthcare spending, and supportive reimbursement policies laid by the federal government.

Additionally, the increasing incidences of sports injuries and rising occurrence of osteosarcoma are anticipated to drive the demand for Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices. The US healthcare system also focuses on providing high-quality care and value-added services, expected to accelerate the demand shortly.

The Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing tremendous growth. The factors driving the market include rising diabetes cases, increasing road accidents, and favorable government initiatives in various economies. For instance, in 2018, Asian Prosthetic and Orthotics Meeting were held in Thailand. The meeting was organized to encourage cooperation among Asian economies and discuss the relevant issues concerning prosthetics and orthotics.

Browse the full “Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Lower Extremity Prosthetics, Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Sockets, Others), By Technology (Conventional, Electric-Powered, Hybrid), By End User (Research Institutes, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/orthopedic-prosthetics-market/

Key Players Insights

The major players in the Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices market are focused on introducing advanced medical devices that offer improved efficiency and patient compliance, expanding their portfolio and attaining a competitive edge. Additionally, the surging awareness concerning the advantages of advanced Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices devices, for instance, the use of 3-D printing for designing devices compared to conventional methods, is boosting the market's growth.

Also, key participants choose partnerships and cooperation as feasible growth strategies to maintain their competitive edge in the market. Players are involved in strategic agreements worldwide.

Some of the prominent players

Ossur

Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew

Johnson & Johnson

Exatech Inc.

Hanger Inc.

Touch Bionics Inc.

Howard Orthopaedics Inc.

Medtronic Spinal

Globus Medical

Wishbone Medical

OrthoPediatrics

Arthrex

Pega Medical

Integra Lifesciences

Advanced Arm Dynamics

DJO Global

The global Orthopedic Prosthetics market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Lower Extremity Prosthetics

Upper Extremity Prosthetics

Sockets

Others

By Technology

Conventional

Electric-Powered

Hybrid

By End User

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Orthopaedic Prosthetics market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Orthopedic Prosthetics market size was valued at around USD 2.10 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a noteworthy rate.

Based on product segmentation, the lower extremity prosthetics segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on technology segmentation, the electric-powered segment is expected to witness a high CAGR during 2022-2030.

By end users, the hospital segment is expected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

