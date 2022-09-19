United States Mint 2022 American Eagle Palladium Reverse Proof Coin Available September 29

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2022 American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin on Sept. 29 at noon EDT. Production of this coin is limited to 7,500 coins, with orders limited to 10 per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Struck in one ounce of 99.95 percent palladium, this coin is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Bullion Coin, which launched in 2017. The finish on this recurring collector coin changes each year. In 2018, the Mint issued a proof finish palladium coin followed by a reverse proof finish coin in 2019, an uncirculated finish coin in 2020, and a proof finish again in 2021. The 2022 coin will return to a reverse proof finish.

Palladium coin designs are based on those by famed coin designer and medallic artist Adolph A. Weinman. The obverse (heads) features a high-relief likeness of “Winged Liberty” from the “Mercury Dime” obverse. In keeping with the original coin, inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “2022,” and Weinman’s distinct initials. The reverse (tails) features a high-relief version of Weinman’s 1907 American Institute of Architects Gold Medal reverse, which includes an eagle and a branch. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “$25,” “1 OZ. Pd (the chemical symbol for Palladium) .9995 FINE,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a black box adorned with the United States Mint seal, with an outer sleeve incorporating the image of the obverse coin design. A certificate of authenticity is included.

Pricing for the American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin is in accordance with the United States Mint’s pricing range table for palladium coins. These products are priced according to the range in which they appear on the “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table. The most current pricing information is available here.

To learn more about the Mint’s numismatic palladium program, or to set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2022-one-ounce-palladium-reverse-proof-coin-22EK.html/ (product code 22EK).

Please use the Mint’s catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on products and services, or call (800) 872-6468.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of September 29, 2022, at noon EDT.

The American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coins are also available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St., NW, Washington, DC 20220. Please visit the Denver or Philadelphia websites because sales centers will be closed when the COVID-19 community level is HIGH to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public.

