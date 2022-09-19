Top 250 MSSPs of 2022 and Managed Security Services Trends Revealed by MSSP Alert
Leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies expect 26% revenue growth in 2022 vs. 2021NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and MSSP Alert, the authoritative news and research channel for managed security services providers (MSSPs), released its report detailing the Top 250 MSSPs of 2022.
The research and rankings leverage MSSP Alert’s sixth annual worldwide survey of MSSPs—conducted from April to August 2022—along with MSSP Alert’s editorial coverage.
The 2022 Top 250 MSSPs list and research are available here:
- Online list and PDF download: www.msspalert.com/top250
- On-demand webcast: www.msspalert.com/webcasts
Key findings include:
- MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.
- Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.
- Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.
- Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
- Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).
- Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.
- Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.
"Our sixth-annual Top 250 MSSPs report reinforces accelerating worldwide demand for managed security services,” said Joe Panettieri, editorial director, MSSP Alert. “Businesses and organizations of all sizes across all vertical markets increasingly engage MSSPs, security driven MSPs, and MDR service providers to fill their cybersecurity talent gaps and mitigate risk.”
Panettieri shared additional Top 250 MSSPs research findings and insights during MSSP Alert Live 2022 today in Washington, D.C.
For further insights on the MSSP market and the Top 250 MSSPs of 2022, download the report.
