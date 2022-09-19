Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $1.3 Million in PCCD Funding

Norristown, PA – September 16, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) recently announced $1,350,420 in Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) funding. The funding is allocated from a variety of programs, including the Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds, Transformation Transfer Initiative/Mental Health Funds, Endowment Act Funds, and Federal State Opioid Response Funds.

“Providing assistance to programs that support our most vulnerable community members is essential to substance abuse or victim recovery,” said Senator Cappelletti. “I applaud PCCD for awarding adequate funding for programs to fit the needs of Montgomery and Delaware County residents.”

The grant funding is awarded as follows:

Delaware County Executive Director, $19,600 – Crisis Intervention Team Expansion Project

Family Support Line of Delaware County, $100,000 – Keeping Children Safe: Maintain Provision of FA

Montgomery Child Advocacy Project, $100,000 – Child Victims of Sexual Abuse Advocacy Program

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County, $76,777 – Preventing Human Trafficking of Runaway Minors

Neumann University, $45,630 – Neumann University Substance Misuse Prevention

Family Services of Montgomery County, $249,686 and $15,000 – Montgomery County Racial Justice Improvement Project and Montgomery County Strategic Plan

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth, $250,000 – Support and Training for Justice Practitioners

Borough of Bridgeport, $78,500 – Borough of Bridgeport License Plate Readers

YWCA Tri-County Area, $249,680 – Violence Prevention for Boys

Women’s Center of Montgomery County, $144,583 – Domestic Violence High-Risk Victim Intervention

Upper Merion Township, $20,964 – Acquisition of Intelligence Sharing Software

