Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,837 in the last 365 days.

Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $1.3 Million in PCCD Funding

Norristown, PA – September 16, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) recently announced $1,350,420 in Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) funding. The funding is allocated from a variety of programs, including the Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds, Transformation Transfer Initiative/Mental Health Funds, Endowment Act Funds, and Federal State Opioid Response Funds.

“Providing assistance to programs that support our most vulnerable community members is essential to substance abuse or victim recovery,” said Senator Cappelletti. “I applaud PCCD for awarding adequate funding for programs to fit the needs of Montgomery and Delaware County residents.”

The grant funding is awarded as follows:

  • Delaware County Executive Director, $19,600 – Crisis Intervention Team Expansion Project
  • Family Support Line of Delaware County, $100,000 – Keeping Children Safe:  Maintain Provision of FA
  • Montgomery Child Advocacy Project, $100,000 – Child Victims of Sexual Abuse Advocacy Program
  • Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County, $76,777 – Preventing Human Trafficking of Runaway Minors
  • Neumann University, $45,630 – Neumann University Substance Misuse Prevention
  • Family Services of Montgomery County, $249,686 and $15,000 – Montgomery County Racial Justice Improvement Project and Montgomery County Strategic Plan
  • The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth, $250,000 – Support and Training for Justice Practitioners
  • Borough of Bridgeport, $78,500 – Borough of Bridgeport License Plate Readers
  • YWCA Tri-County Area, $249,680 – Violence Prevention for Boys
  • Women’s Center of Montgomery County, $144,583 – Domestic Violence High-Risk Victim Intervention
  • Upper Merion Township, $20,964 – Acquisition of Intelligence Sharing Software

###

 

You just read:

Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $1.3 Million in PCCD Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.