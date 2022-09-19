M/Y NJORD to become one of the Worlds First methanol powered Superyachts

M/Y Njord at anchor in Monaco M/Y Njord's Marina Ocean Residences Development

MEYER WERFT and Ocean Residences are pleased to announce that the M/Y Njord will be one of the world’s first superyachts to be powered by carbon-neutral fuel

MEYER WERFT is proud to embark on building the finest green ship to date. The vision of NJORD directly aligns with our company values and our commitment to ocean conservation.” — Bernard Meyer, Managing Director of MEYER WERFT

PAPENBURG, GERMANY, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M/Y NJORD – a 289-meter private residential yacht featuring 117 luxury residences; a home to a community of individuals and families, sharing a passion for travel, adventure and discovery – across oceans, beneath seas, in the air and on land will be one of the world's first superyachts to be powered by carbon-neutral fuel. A vessel with a philanthropic purpose, NJORD is equipped to undertake scientific and oceanographic research everywhere she travels, in supporting charities, missions and pressing causes. In co-operation with oceanographic research organizations and scientific groups, NJORD will encourage research projects that work to advance scientific frontiers and global marine research that will assist in a greater understanding of the complex systems that support our earth.

Kristian Stensby, Chairman and CEO of Ocean states: “When MEYER WERFT approached us this year with a proposal to power M/Y NJORD with 100% carbon-neutral methanol we jumped on the opportunity and immediately gave the green-light to begin engineering studies. Today we are proud to announce that the M/Y NJORD will be among the first residential vessel to run on e-methanol and bio-methanol giving the NJORD access to Norway’s world heritage fjords and other environmentally sensitive areas. We are proud to partner on this undertaking with MEYER WERFT, the world leader in building innovative and complex passenger vessels with a stellar reputation for exceptional quality, precision and on-time deliveries.” Stensby continues: “Although this technology comes at a cost, we are confident that this investment will pay big dividends for our shared environment, our residence owners, and ultimately will signal to other shipowners the need to move towards carbon-neutral fuels.”

Bernard Meyer, Managing Director of MEYER WERFT, says: “Our company is proud to embark on building the finest green ship up to date. MEYER WERFT’s commitment to ocean conservation is a top priority, the vision of M/Y NJORD as a Ship With A Purpose is directly aligned with our company values and commitment to the environment.”

The environmental footprint of shipping is significant. According to Our World in Data from the Universithy of Oxford, in 2019 international shipping was responsible for approximately 10.6% of global transport CO2 emissions. With major economies around the world attempting to cut emissions in order to meet net-zero targets, the shipping sector will need to find new ways of reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. In April, Brussels-headquartered campaign group Transport & Environment published a wide-ranging report on decarbonizing shipping. Among other things, it stressed the importance of sustainable fuels going forward. “To achieve full decarbonisation of the shipping sector requires a new source of sustainable and renewable fuel,” its research said. “Fuels produced by additional renewable electricity (e-fuels or electrofuels) are the only scalable solution that fits the requirements of energy dense, deployable, and clean fuels,” it added.

Compared to conventional fuels, renewable methanol cuts CO2 emissions by up to 95%, reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80%, and completely eliminates sulfur oxide and particulate matter emissions. Renewable methanol is an ultra-low carbon chemical produced from sustainable biomass, often called bio-methanol, or from carbon dioxide and hydrogen produced from renewable electricity. It can be sourced from a wide range of renewable resources such as forestry and agricultural waste and by-products, biogas from landfill, municipal waste, pulp and paper industry by-products, and using different technology approaches such as capturing from renewable sources and green hydrogen.

NJORD is a vessel designed to meet the strictest environmental regulations both at delivery and for the future. The vessel will be powered by state-of-the-art dual fuel engines, with tank capacity for Methanol and MGO, batteries for hybridization, heat recovery systems, and advanced power management systems. To ensure that the vessel is future proof, the engines and fuel tanks will be ready for easy conversion, to take advantage of future fuels with even lower carbon footprints.

NJORD has been very well received and is experiencing high demand for reservations with more than 50 of the available residences reserved to date.

OCEAN RESIDENCES DEVELOPMENT specialises in integrated real estate and high-end ocean living concepts, state-of-the-art ship designs, luxury lifestyle communities and long-lasting legacies. Ocean Residences Development provides turn-key solutions from lifestyle concepts and ship design, to construction and operational products. The company boasts a team of notable marine, yachting and hospitality professionals. Members of the team have designed, developed, built, and operated some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Viking Cruises, Seabourn, Princess, Royal Viking Line, Cunard, and The World – Residences at Sea.

MEYER WERFT is one of the largest and most modern shipyards in the world. Based in Papenburg, Germany and built upon tradition, seven generations of the Meyer family have kept the shipbuilding company on course for 227 years. MEYER WERFT is considered one of the leading technological specialists in the field of cruise ship construction. Around 50 luxury liners have left the shipyard to date – and the next vessels are already under construction. Over the decades and centuries MEYER WERFT has constantly showed its pioneering spirit. After expanding their production and construction halls, they delivered the world’s first cruise ship with a low-emission LNG propulsion system in 2018.

M/Y NJORD - A Yacht with a Purpose has been meticulously designed by a talented team of naval architects, engineers and designers. Sustainability, the environment, and philanthropy were key to the design brief. As a result, M/Y NJORD will be built to the highest environmental specification using cutting-edge propulsions and battery technology to significantly reduce emissions and to include the use of sustainable materials. M/Y NJORD’s designers have incorporated a professional oceanographic research laboratory containing sophisticated monitoring equipment, which will constantly gather vital data from the environment for the benefit of the scientific community.

