Osteoid Announces the Release of Invivo One and Invivo7, as Their Shift to a SaaS Software Model Accelerates

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osteoid, previously Anatomage dental, today announced the release of Invivo One, their new 3D dental and medical imaging solution as well Invivo7 the latest version of their award-winning 3D imaging and diagnostic software.

Invivo One introduces a shift in the way Osteoid is bringing its 3D imaging software to market by combining a new more streamlined licensing and administration function with a subscription pricing model that includes both Invivo7 and Invivo Workspace. As the first company in the dental 3D imaging space to introduce a flexible subscription model, Osteoid has made its products more accessible to a broader market.

As development accelerates over the coming months, the Invivo One integrated platform will become a turnkey solution encompassing all the Osteoid products and services from cloud-based communication to treatment planning and diagnosis to surgical guide fabrication and 3D orthodontic modeling services.

Invivo7, the second Invivo release in under 12 months, highlights the momentum behind product innovation that has been at the core of Osteoid's mission since the company was spun out last year. This release introduces a far more convenient and flexible licensing model that will allow for automatic updates when new versions are released.

"Invivo One is the culmination of our development efforts over the past year," said Calvin Hur, CEO of Osteoid. "In addition to improving the way our customers buy and manage their software, Invivo One will serve as the foundation of our future vision to transform dental care powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. We will drive the future of 3D dental and medical imaging to help doctors deliver the best clinical outcomes."

For more information on Osteoid's family of 3D dental imaging solutions visit www.osteoidinc.com.

About Osteoid

Osteoid is creating the next generation of seamless and connected 3D dental imaging software and solutions that help accelerate the path to digital dentistry. Proven in over ten years of use by thousands of labs and dental practices, Osteoid's software and hardware tools keep dental practices and labs ahead of the curve and allow dentists to competently diagnose any patient scan in 3D. An osteoid is a soft organic element that forms bones in human body. Just like osteoids in the human body, Osteoid is providing the essential software to dental practice success. Osteoid is a wholly owned dental-focused subsidiary of Anatomage.

Contact Information:

Aaron Tull

Director, Global Marketing

aaron.tull@osteoidinc.com

+1 408-333-3484



