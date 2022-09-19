Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,883 in the last 365 days.

MADDA FELLA ANNOUNCES COLLECTION INSPIRED BY ANDREW SAVAGE, 2-TIME SURVIVOR CONTESTANT

KEY WEST, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madda Fella, a men's tropical clothing company announces a new capsule collection inspired by Andrew Savage, a popular 2-time Survivor Contestant. Madda Fella sells fashionable men's clothing inspired by the laid back lifestyle of the Florida Keys. The spirit of adventure and pushing ones self to even more possibilities is what Savage embodies and is the spirit behind this capsule collection. 

"Andrew Savage has been a long time customer of Madda Fella. His performances on Survivor are epic and inspiring. This collaboration reflects that grit, and the Life Lessons he shared with us from his game experience," said Michael Louden, President and CEO of Madda Fella.

Savage's grueling situations on Survivor led him to share four lessons (https://www.maddafella.com/blogs/motivation/life-lessons-from-playing-survivor-twice) that he says we can all apply to everyday life and are the inspiration for our collection.

  • Life is an absolute adventure...challenge yourself to get everything out of it.
  • Align your life with people who see it through a similar lens and value honesty, integrity and hard work.
  • Never Quit. Fight for it.
  • Lead with your heart.

To view the Capsule Collection, visit: https://www.maddafella.com/collections/survivor-inspired-collection

About Madda Fella

Madda Fella is a mens tropical clothing company with their anchor store at the base of Duval Street and Sunset Pier. Madda Fella captures the island life in their products. https://www.maddafella.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madda-fella-announces-collection-inspired-by-andrew-savage-2-time-survivor-contestant-301626690.html

SOURCE Madda Fella

You just read:

MADDA FELLA ANNOUNCES COLLECTION INSPIRED BY ANDREW SAVAGE, 2-TIME SURVIVOR CONTESTANT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.