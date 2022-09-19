ECA SOLAR LLC announces hiring of a Policy Executive with addition of Kaitlin Kelly O'Neill

Kaitlin Kelly O'Neill's proven career in solar and storage has made her one of the proven leaders in our space. Her leadership at the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and Coalition for Community Solar Access have anchored her as a key player in the renewable industry; with in-depth knowledge of the emerging policies.

ECA SOLAR, LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of Kaitlin Kelly O'Neill of Boston Massachusetts to join our executive team; with responsibilities overseeing our Policy outreach and advocacy. Kaitlin's proven career in solar and storage has made her one of the top proven leaders in our space. Her leadership at the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and Coalition for Community Solar Access has anchored her as a key player in the renewable industry; with in-depth knowledge of the emerging policies.

"I am thrilled to be joining ECA Solar, and can't wait to help this team continue to grow. It's an exciting time to be a part of the renewable industry and to help ECA Solar be a part of the solution to meeting our climate goals" says Kaitlin, Director of Policy.

ECA SOLAR takes pride in developing and engineering solar PV and storage systems throughout the Country, including New England and Mid-Atlantic, as well as emerging markets with new distributed generation programs.

"Kaitlin has earned a strong reputation in the clean energy sector; she will play a demonstrative role in how we identify new opportunities in existing markets and add new emerging markets in the United States. The Company is fortunate to have her on our Team giving her years of forging relationships in the industry," expressed Todd Fryatt, Founder, and President of ECA SOLAR.

About ECA SOLAR, LLC:

ECA SOLAR is an integrated engineering, development, and installation firm that specializes in commercial and industrial storage and solar PV systems. This includes large-scale Ground Mounts, Rooftop, and Parking Canopy arrays. ECA SOLAR has been rapidly expanding in New England, the mid-Atlantic, and other promising markets in the mid-West and South. For further information about our company please visit our website: http://www.ecasolar.com.

