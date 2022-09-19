With 18.7% CAGR, Unified Monitoring Market Size Worth US$ 11.45 Bn by 2028 | Zion Market Research | Global Unified Monitoring Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report 2022-2028

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global unified monitoring market achieved revenue growth of around USD 3.58 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach around USD 11.45 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18.7 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the unified monitoring market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the unified monitoring market.

Unified Monitoring Market: Overview

Unified monitoring technology is a platform that allows a company to supervise all of its activities from a single location. This platform provides for the display of all operations as well as extensive data insights that show positive and negative trends. As a result, it considerably aids in the effective administration of complex systems, resulting in its widespread use. To coordinate and efficiently execute their many operations, IT firms, telecommunication companies, educational institutes, medical institutes, and other organizations employ unified monitoring. The usage of this method enables such businesses to save administration expenses while also improving the customer experience.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Unified Monitoring Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Unified Monitoring market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 18.7% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global Unified Monitoring market size was valued at around USD 3.58 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.45 billion , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global unified monitoring market is growing significantly owing to the increasing usage of IoT devices across various businesses. The proper administration of the operation of any such gadget is directly related to the enterprise's performance.

This technology significantly reduces administrative costs while also improving the customer experience. Furthermore, improved data stream security and performance consistency are important demand-generating drivers.

Several firms operate their contact center and unified communication (CC & UC) systems through different providers, necessitating more integration work.

With multinational companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple expanding their work-from-home policies, dispersed workforces are likely to become the standard in the future.

Many small and middle-income organizations around the world still prefer to work with conventional techniques and systems. This is mainly due to low awareness about the latest technologies, budget constraints, shortage of skilled labor, and extra efforts to maintain the overall system.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Unified Monitoring Market By Component (Solution And Services), By Deployment (On-Premise And Cloud), By Organization Size (Small & Medium And Large), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, And Retail), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Unified Monitoring Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing the adoption of IoT devices by several organizations can boost the market growth.

The global unified monitoring market is growing significantly owing to the increasing usage of IoT devices across various businesses. The proper administration of the operation of any such gadget is directly related to the enterprise's performance. However, as technology advances, current IT infrastructures are growing more complicated, requiring the usage of several devices for daily tasks. As a result, for the total system to run well, enhanced monitoring of every piece of the network or unified monitoring technology is required. The popularity of unified monitoring systems is due to the benefits they provide, such as one user interface management of all elements. This technology significantly reduces administrative costs while also improving the customer experience. Furthermore, improved data stream security and performance consistency are important demand-generating drivers. Furthermore, the market expansion will be fueled by significant technical advancements in artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning,

Unified Monitoring Market: Restraints

High initial setup and operational costs may hinder the market growth.

Despite the many advantages of Unified Monitoring, the most significant barrier to its adoption is the expense. Companies are being forced to simplify their contact center and unified communication support & maintenance operations due to high operating expenses and low organizational efficiency. Several firms operate their contact center and unified communication (CC & UC) systems through different providers, necessitating more integration work. This higher level of integration necessitates a significant implementation cost. In addition, limited in-house capabilities and manual processes result in a longer period to resolve technical issues. As a result, the market's expansion would be hampered over the projection period by these high maintenance costs.

Unified Monitoring Market: Opportunities

The transformation of businesses with remote operations is expected to offer better opportunities for market expansion.

Flexible working was already popular in many companies before Covid-19, but the pandemic has accelerated its acceptance across a wide range of businesses. With multinational companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple expanding their work-from-home policies, dispersed workforces are likely to become the standard in the future. Some organizations, such as Automattic, which owns WordPress, still have their entire team working remotely. According to data collected over the last year, remote working has had a minor influence on enterprises. Nearly half of employees might work remotely in a variety of industries, including real estate, financial services, education, and insurance. With such increasing frequency of remote working organizations are expected to adopt unified monitoring to streamline their business.

Unified Monitoring Market: Challenges

Organizations' unwillingness in adopting advanced technologies poses a major challenge to market growth.

Many small and middle-income organizations around the world still prefer to work with conventional techniques and systems. This is mainly due to low awareness about the latest technologies, budget constraints, shortage of skilled labor, and extra efforts to maintain the overall system. Also, the limitation of infrastructure to set up unified monitoring affects the adoption of unified monitoring in low- and middle-income organizations.

Global Unified Monitoring Market: Segmentation

The global unified monitoring market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.

The component segment of the market is categorized into solutions and services. The deployment mod is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By organization size included in the market is segregated into small & medium and large. Major verticals covered in the market include healthcare, BFSI, retail, and IT & telecommunications.

List of Key Players in Unified Monitoring Market:

CA Technologies

Dynatrace

Zenoss

Opsview

AppDynamics

GroundWork Open Source

Zoho Corporation

Fata Informatica

Paessler

Acronis.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.58 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 11.45 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 18.7% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered CA Technologies, Dynatrace, Zenoss, Opsview, AppDynamics, GroundWork Open Source, Zoho Corporation, Fata Informatica, Paessler, and Acronis.

Recent Developments

June 2020 , AppDynamics Inc. has introduced a new edition of its Experience Journey Map enterprise applications journey tracking product. Users may now segment performance data by the operating system, device, browser, and geographical location with the latest enhancements to the experience journey map. To assist optimize and expediting the recovery process, users may now detect and isolate user sessions that are performing poorly. It will proactively manage digital journeys and consistently provide better customer experiences.

AppDynamics Inc. has introduced a new edition of its Experience Journey Map enterprise applications journey tracking product. Users may now segment performance data by the operating system, device, browser, and geographical location with the latest enhancements to the experience journey map. To assist optimize and expediting the recovery process, users may now detect and isolate user sessions that are performing poorly. It will proactively manage digital journeys and consistently provide better customer experiences. April 2020 , Health Partners Plans (HPP), a significant not-for-profit managed healthcare company, teamed with Zenoss Inc. to monitor its enormous and sophisticated IT infrastructure. It's a proprietary technology that creates legit topology models of blended IT infrastructures, gives actionable, predictive insights, and predicts service interruptions before they have a negative impact on the company.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the global market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to grab the maximum share of the global unified monitoring market during the forecast period. This is due to swift technological progressions and their saturation in several industries such as healthcare, education, telecom, and others. The market in the region is also fueled by the development of data centers across the United States and Canada. Growing demand for united monitoring for storage space, servers, rising resource costs, and smart city projects is further contributing to the growth of the market. Asia Pacific on the other hand is likely to offer the most lucrative growth opportunities for market growth. Factors such as increasing investments in data centers, and the high penetration rate of digital technologies in several industries are expected to flourish the market growth in this region.

Global Unified Monitoring Market is segmented as follows:

Unified Monitoring Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

Unified Monitoring Market: By Deployment Outlook (2022-2028)

Unified Monitoring Market: By Organization Size Outlook (2022-2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Unified Monitoring Market: By Vertical Outlook (2022-2028)

BFSI

IT & telecom

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Unified Monitoring Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

