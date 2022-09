Malaysia Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Insurtech Startups are Raising Funds to Focus on Further Product and Business Developments

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia's Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 74.5% on annual basis to reach US$1,151.0 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 42.6% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,151.0 million in 2022 to reach US$7,905.7 million by 2029.

The embedded insurance industry is still in its early stages of development in Malaysia, with a handful of insurtech startups innovating with their product offerings and boosting insurance penetration rates. With the high growth potential of the Malaysian embedded insurance industry, insurtech startups in the country are raising funds to focus on further product and business development.

For instance in March 2021, Malaysia-based insurtech startup, Ouch! announced that the firm had raised RM1.5 million (US$364,600) in its seed funding round, led by Vynn Capital and Temokin. Notably, the firm is planning to use the fund to focus on its product and business development, thereby building a stronger growth foundation.

Moreover, telehealth providers and ride-sharing platforms have entered into strategic partnerships with digital insurers, which has contributed to the growth of the insurtech market over the last six quarters. The publisher expects that offering on-demand and short-term policies will help in increasing insurance accessibility, which will subsequently lead to higher insurance penetration in the country. It is also expected that the government's efforts will play a crucial role in the overall development of the embedded insurance space in Malaysia.

Additionally, increased initiatives by the government to promote the development of the Malaysian fintech industry are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the embedded payment and lending markets. Malaysian and Indonesian government agencies have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a collaborative framework for fintech growth.

The collaboration between the two governments is expected to develop and scale up the industry growth. As per the publisher analysis, the government's efforts will play a crucial role in the overall development of the embedded lending and embedded payment sectors in Malaysia.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.

Scope

Malaysia Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Malaysia Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Malaysia Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Malaysia Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Malaysia Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b931nz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malaysia-embedded-finance-markets-and-investment-opportunities-report-2022-insurtech-startups-are-raising-funds-to-focus-on-further-product-and-business-developments-301627074.html

SOURCE Research and Markets