Bombardier’s New Challenger 3500 Business Jet Wins Another Prestigious Design Award

Bombardier’s Challenger 3500 business jet earned “Grand Winner” honor from the 15 th edition of the Grands Prix du Design

New aircraft offers innovative technology features from cockpit to cabin that further define the Challenger ’s leadership status

The Challenger 3500 aircraft is the industry’s leading super mid-size business jet



/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce that its newest business jet, the Challenger 3500 aircraft, has been honored as the “Grand Winner” in the Industrial Design / Automotive & Transportation category at the 15th edition of the “Grands Prix du Design.” The international award recognizes excellence in design and celebrates the talented professionals who inspire through their creative vision.

“I am delighted that the new Challenger 3500 aircraft has once again been recognized for its innovative and exceptional cabin design,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “Our talented team at Bombardier designed and crafted the industry-leading Challenger 3500 business jet for our discerning customers, offering them what they look for most in a business jet – an unprecedented cabin experience.”

Launched in 2021, the Challenger 3500 business jet is the industry’s best super mid-size jet and the latest evolution of Bombardier’s best-selling Challenger platform. The new Challenger 3500 aircraft introduces a redesigned cabin interior unlike any other in a medium-category business jet, combining intelligent and sustainable cabin features that offer the ultimate in comfort and function. The Challenger 3500 business jet includes Bombardier’s exclusive and patented Nuage seat as part of the aircraft’s standard configuration. Other new baseline features include the industry’s first voice-controlled cabin to manage lighting, temperature and entertainment systems, the first wireless chargers available throughout the cabin, and the only 24-inch, 4K display in its class. In the cockpit, Bombardier introduced a standard-equipped autothrottle system to the Challenger 3500 flight deck.

As a further example of Bombardier’s innovative spirit and its commitment to the environment, the next-generation Challenger 3500 aircraft was conceived through a sustainable lens. The Challenger 3500 aircraft is the first business jet in the super mid-size segment to have an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), which discloses fully transparent environmental information about a product’s life cycle, such as CO 2 emissions, noise, water consumption and other key environmental impact indicators. In addition to the EPD, customers are given the option to choose from a selection of high-end sustainable materials for the cabin.

This year’s Grands Prix du Design winners in the Product, Interior Design and Communication and Branding categories were announced at a gala ceremony in Québec City on September 16, 2022.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global, Challenger, Challenger 3500, and Nuage are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Anna Cristofaro

Bombardier

+1 514-855-8678

anna.cristofaro@aero.bombardier.com