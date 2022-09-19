AIBC to Welcome 100 Influencers and Key Opinion Leaders to Malta Summit

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBC is attracting at least one hundred top-tier influencers to its Malta summit this November. Taking place at the Malta Fairs and Convention Center this 14-18 November, the five-day event is set to host 25,000 delegates for an incredible supershow. Following previous success, this year's summit will welcome an all-star list of industry thought leaders, and offer unparalleled access to premier networking opportunities, conferences, and expos.

AIBC Malta Brings Top Opinion Leaders Together

With a network cultivated from over a decade spent holding successful events, and leveraging incredible opportunities for cross-pollination between its top verticals, Malta Week is perfectly placed to forge meaningful partnerships and break new ground across the blockchain, fintech, and DeFi landscapes. For attendees, the event will provide invaluable access to unique industry insights and next-level connections.

Bringing a diversity of key thought leaders together, AIBC will maximize the potential for projects and companies to leverage a unique opportunity to link to some of the leading minds in the crypto and emerging tech world. This will enable new and upcoming projects, as well as more established companies to gain the reach they require to take their product to the next level.

Last Year's Highlights

Last year saw 13,500 attendees from over 80 different countries gather for the Malta AI & Blockchain Summit which focused on blockchain, emerging tech, and DeFi specifically. The event saw a slew of big names attend, including Michael Saylor, who was a financial backer of the star of the show, Acta Finance, winner of the "Best DeFi project of the year" award.

The event also stared industry leaders including Dextools.io CEO Pablo Ojanguren, Blockchain Center founder Nick Spanos, CEO of emerging digital health network project Solve.Care Pradeep Goel, international NFT artist Talia Zoref, NextBridge CEO Lars Rinnan, and of course AIBC Summit founder Eman Pulis.

AIBC Americas Summit Debuts in Toronto

More recently AIBC held its long-awaited Americas debut in Toronto, Canada, which saw a buzzing hub of thought leadership and industry insight amongst a selection of big names. The summit platformed some emerging projects and innovators from the Medical Metaverse realm to the next generation of digitally enabled education solutions.

Amongst the list of emerging talents from the AIBC Americas were Michael Turpin, Russell Korus, Davin Michaels, Emma Todd, Cal Evans, and Dr. Lawrence Krauss. The star of the show however was prized Pitch winner myLaminin, a Canadian-based blockchain-enabled document sharing, and verification service.

Don't Miss the AIBC Malta Week 2022

All of the AIBC summits serve as a vital platform for thought-leadership, with a fresh line-up of top influencers spearheading discussions about the future of relevant industries.

A top-tier cast of conference speakers is already in the works, with some leading influencers and policymakers expected to join the discussion, including AMCrypto, Carl the Moon, James Crypto Guru, and Davinci. With exciting, insightful conversations expected on new crypto projects, gamefi, influencer/affiliate marketing and much more, this year's AIBC Malta event is one not to miss.

