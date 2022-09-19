Welcome to DigiThree Labs “the Metaverse Enterprise Company” and our official Alpha introduction announcement.
EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiThree is the enterprise branch of DigiCorp, and our sole purpose is to develop and market enterprise-ready solutions that champion Web3.0 standards.
Standards like true functionality, impenetrable safety, and real user-friendly experiences.
To that end, we're proud to announce the alpha introduction of our DGMV-ID passwordless login platform.
In the upcoming Beta release, DGMV-ID will be business-ready to deploy in real-life use cases for safe and remote working environments. DGMV-ID can plug into almost any platform, and all you'll need to connect is an updated smartphone.
That's big. But what's even bigger is that we've combined our blockchain-based platform with a quantum-safe grid. Which means our solutions are not just user-friendly: They're data privacy-friendly. It's an uncrackable digital safe that's instantly accessible using our cloud-based DGMV-ID login technology.
We believe in real functionality. Auditable, proven, and 100% privacy- proof.
This is the future, and we'll be showcasing our work at TechEx Europe in Amsterdam this week, and next month we'll attend the European Metaverse Summit in Berlin, where together with DigiCorp Labs, we've been shortlisted for the 'Top B2B or Industrial Initiative' & ‘Most-Exciting StartUp Company’ award!
As the first metaverse focussed partner-led organization, we're making it easy to introduce DigiThree and our solutions to new partners and customers. That's why we're also announcing the rollout of our partner program and partner portal in the upcoming period. With the goal to help partners and resellers support their end-customers in their transition to a Web3.0 environment.
Whether you're a C-level executive or a systems integrator, Web3.0 is starting with DigiThree: Join us!
Want to know more? Contact your Digithree Representative Today.
marketing@digithreelabs.com
DIGITHREE AND ITS STRATEGIC PARTNERS MAKE THE DIFFERENCE
DigiThree combines two long-standing and ground-breaking technologies into a solid foundation to build enterprise services on. The DigiByte blockchain has weathered the storm of digital disruption for the last decade and has become a very secure, strong and versatile blockchain. Combined with ThreeFold’s decentralized grid of compute, storage and network capacity generators, these synergistic technologies form a fundamental foundation for blockchain secured authentication, secure P2P communications, quantum safe storage and ultra secure web browsing.
Chantal Kusters
Chantal Kusters
DigiThree Labs
+ +31612702875
chantalkusters@digithreelabs.com