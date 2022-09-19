Microwave Devices Market : Defense, Commercial and Space & Communication Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microwave Devices Market by Type (Passive Microwave Devices and Active Microwave Devices), Application (Defense, Commercial and Space & Communication), and Frequency (L Band, X Band, S Band, C Band, Ku Band, Ka Band and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The global microwave devices market is experiencing a significant growth due to increased application in defense & space equipment. Microwave devices are used in electronic devices such as radars, kitchen equipment, medical devices, navigation systems, and telecommunication devices. Microwave devices use electromagnetic devices use frequencies between 300 MHz to 300 GHz bandwidth. Microwave emitting hardware is used in telecom network bans such as 4G. Moreover, microwave devices can be integrated in solid-state devices such as diodes, resistors, and integrated circuits. Microwave devices are used in most electronic device due to its easy propagation in air medium with minimum loss in transmission as compared to other electromagnetic waves.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Microwave device manufacturers are forced to halt production operations due government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Military microwave system designers are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain disruption caused by the government initiatives to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Research & development in microwave device manufacturing industry has been adversely affected due to the lack of necessary international workforce owing to the travel bans imposed by the governments globally to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Microwave device manufacturers are witnessing decline in demand for custom or standard hardware system, since the governments as well as consumers are focused on supply of essentials such as food and safety equipment owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Surge in usage of satellite equipment, demand for hi-speed telecommunication technology, and rise in adoption of gallium nitride devices & silicon carbide devices are the factors that drive the global microwave devices market. However, high production cost and hinderance in wave propagation due to obstacles hinder the market growth. Contrarily, development of internet of things (IoT), microwave power modules & amplifiers, and widespread applications in cooking & healthcare present new pathways in the industry.

Demand for hi-speed telecommunication technology

Telecommunication devices use microwaves for signal relay between towers, ground stations, and space satellites. Recently, in 2020, Alga Microwave (microwave component manufacturing based in Markham, Canada) received an order worth 2.5 million USD from a US based satellite network provider for delivery of C-band 5G filter. 5G cellular networks operate from 3.3 GHz to 3.6 GHz spectrum creating interference with C-band space satellite communication terminals operating in the 3.4 GHz to 4.2 GHz spectrum. C-band 5G filter will prevent such interference between satellite & cellular networks. Satellite communication overlaps S-band spectrum ranging from 2 GHz to 4 GHz and C-band spectrum range is 4 GHz to 8 GHz. Alga’s C-band filter will filter C-band frequencies to avoid interference. Such usage of microwave devices in hi-speed telecom services such as 5G will drive the global microwave devices market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global microwave devices industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global microwave devices market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global microwave devices market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global microwave devices market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the microwave devices market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the microwave devices market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

