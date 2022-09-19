Global DOCSIS And Cable Modems Market will Reach USD 9.57 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 4.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Growing shift towards IoT

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DOCSIS And Cable Modems Market is expected to reach USD 9.57 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Data over Cable Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS) is an international telecommunications standard that allows the addition of high-bandwidth data transfer to an existing cable television (CATV) system. Many cable television providers use it to provide internet access over their HFC infrastructure.

Increase in the application of IoT and rise in the telecom sector along with deployment of Televisions and online platform like Amazon Prime and Netflix, is setting the pace of growth in this market. As time marches on with advancement in technology, DOCSIS will continue to evolve to accommodate new services from user’s worldwide.

North America holds the largest market share of the market. Growth in this region is mainly due to rising demand of high speed internet and OTT services. APAC region will witness a highest market share of 21%. Surge in the market of DOCSIS in APAC is mainly due to the rising demand in China. Rise in e-governance and ecommerce has spurred the growth of the market due to the rise in funding by the government to promote telecommunication industry in the region.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1168

Top Profiled in the DOCSIS And Cable Modems Market Report:

• Cisco System

• Arris Group

• Vecima

• C9 Networks

• Casa Systems

• Sumavision

• WISI Communications Gmbh

• Huawei Technologies

• Chongqing Jinghong

• Netgear

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Cable Modem Termination System

• Converged Cable Access Platform

DOCSIS standard Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Docsis 3.0 and Below System Standard

• Docsis 3.1 System Standard

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Consumer

• Business

Buy Premium Reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1168

Key Takeaways of the DOCSIS And Cable Modems Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global DOCSIS And Cable Modems industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the DOCSIS And Cable Modems Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the DOCSIS And Cable Modems Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1168

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.