Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 22nd
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming financial services Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 22nd.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies addressing worldwide opportunities in the life sciences.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“We are proud to host this year’s Financial Services event and provide a platform for OTCQX Banks and innovative FinTech companies to communicate their strategy and share perspective on the industry with investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.
September 22nd
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
|OTCQX: TKGBY | Istanbul Stock Exchange: GARAN
|10:30 AM
|Victory Bancorp Inc.
|OTCQX: VTYB
|11:00 AM
|Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V.
|OTCQX: GBOOY | Bolsa Mexicana de Valores: GFNORTEO
|11:30 AM
|American Riviera Bancorp
|OTCQX: ARBV
|12:00 PM
|Isabella Bank Corp.
|OTCQX: ISBA
|1:00 PM
|Bank of San Francisco
|OTCQX: BSFO
|1:30 PM
|Bigg Digital Assets Inc.
|OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG
|2:00 PM
|Solution Financial Inc.
|OTCQX: SLNFF | TSX: SFI
|2:30 PM
|Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.
|CSE: SPIR
|3:00 PM
|GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
|OTCQX: GBFH
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
