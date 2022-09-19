Submit Release
Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 22nd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming financial services Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 22nd.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies addressing worldwide opportunities in the life sciences.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3eU2xMq

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are proud to host this year’s Financial Services event and provide a platform for OTCQX Banks and innovative FinTech companies to communicate their strategy and share perspective on the industry with investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

September 22nd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. OTCQX: TKGBY | Istanbul Stock Exchange: GARAN
10:30 AM Victory Bancorp Inc. OTCQX: VTYB
11:00 AM Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V. OTCQX: GBOOY | Bolsa Mexicana de Valores: GFNORTEO
11:30 AM American Riviera Bancorp OTCQX: ARBV
12:00 PM Isabella Bank Corp. OTCQX: ISBA
1:00 PM Bank of San Francisco OTCQX: BSFO
1:30 PM Bigg Digital Assets Inc. OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG
2:00 PM Solution Financial Inc. OTCQX: SLNFF | TSX: SFI
2:30 PM Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. CSE: SPIR
3:00 PM GBank Financial Holdings Inc. OTCQX: GBFH

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


