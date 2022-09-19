Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. Announces Receivership of Poultry License & Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, TN, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC PINK: SMEV): Nitro Holdings LLC, a wholly Subsidiary of SMEV, has obtained a 20,000 per year poultry exemption which allows them to fully ramp up their production of Cornish Cross Chickens and other poultry products. Having passed inspections in the first week of Sept, 2022, we are now set to ramp up production of our poultry products and can sell our products anywhere in North Carolina. As we previously stated, Cornish Cross Chickens are a hybrid chicken derived from Cornish chickens and White Rock chickens. They grow faster than many other breeds of chickens and are ideal to be used for broiler chickens due to their size. These fast-growing chickens go from chick to full grown (5 – 8 pounds) in just 6 to 9 weeks, which will allow us to turn over inventory quicker.



Since our chickens are pasture raised, feeding on grains and grasses only, we use mobile feeders, called chicken tractors, which keep smaller flocks of chickens contained while allowing them to feed in the pasture. To accommodate the larger quantity of chickens we will now be raising, we have added several additional new chicken tractors that are constructed with PVC pipe instead of lumber like our original ones were. The change in materials allows easier movement of the tractors to a new location, improving our overall efficiency. We are now equipped to have up to 600 birds feeding in the field at one time and all the tractors are at capacity and out in the fields at this time.

We also have 200 new chicks in the grow tanks feeding on grains until they are large enough to move to the fields.

Our first mature chickens will have gone to market by the time you read this with 60% of our current stock already presold at just $3 per pound. Like our crawfish, we have received great interest and feedback for our chickens.

The new licensing will also allow us to purchase our chicks and other supplies in bulk which will cut our operating costs substantially, which in turn, increases our profits on all our poultry products.

Expanding our poultry product line further, we have added egg laying chickens to our flocks. They will be completely naturally raised like our Cornish Cross chickens. The first 100 of the egg layers should be producing eggs by the end of the year at which time they will go to market. We have presold over 25% of them at this time.

We are also further diversifying our product line with the addition of turkeys. Like all our other poultry, our turkeys are totally naturally fed, raised on grains and grasses. Our first 30 are progressing nicely and have all been presold! We are expecting another 50 – 100 poults (baby turkeys) to be delivered to us in the next few weeks.

We also continue to prepare for next year’s crop of crawfish. We have one pond completely ready and filled with water. We also have three more ponds cleaned out and planted with Sorghum and will fill those over the next few weeks. The remaining three ponds are being prepped for planting. We expect to have a tremendous harvest in the upcoming season, which starts in less than 6 months. With all the proper planning and preparation we are doing ahead of next season, we are expecting a great crawfish season in 2023!

We continue to seek out larger buyers and other farms to work alongside us to expand the locally grown products coming from this area. https://twitter.com/NitroHoldings

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com .

Nitro Holdings, LLC, is an Aqua-Culture based company focused on Farming, Logistics with interest in expansion into Hydroponics & Aquaponics. We plan to have our own state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) with expansion to indoor grow out facilities. We are actively searching for JV partners as well as acquisitions in the Aquaculture space.