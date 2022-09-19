Aircraft Tugs Market : Printers and Materials Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Tugs Market by Industry (Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and Spacecraft) and Verticals (Printers and Materials): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Aircraft tug is a vehicle used for pushback an airport from an airport gate by external power. Although many aircraft are capable of moving themselves backward on the ground using reverse thrust, the resulting jet blast or prop wash might cause damage to the terminal building or equipment. Engines close to the ground may also blow sand and debris forward and then suck them into the engine, causing damage to the engine.

Therefore, a pushback is the preferred method to move the aircraft away from the gate. Large aircraft cannot be moved by hand and must have a tractor or tug. Pushback tractors use a low profile design to fit under the aircraft nose. For sufficient traction, the tractor must be heavy, and most models can have extra ballast added.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The global market for aircraft tugs is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of aircraft tugs, which negatively impact the aircraft tugs market growth.

However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Aircraft tugs are significant part of airline industry. They move aircraft weight hundreds of tons all each & every day. Therefore aircraft tugs save time and make airport ground operation more convenient. Despite there is emphasis of manufacturing of low weight aircrafts, utility of pushback vehicle or tugs has not reduced owing to its detrimental influence of any aircraft’s engine and its operation.

Additionally, there is growing number of fleet every year which require pushback procedure to maintain its engine in working condition. In case of any glitch in aircraft engine, airline companies has to pay hefty money for maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) procedure. To escape this hefty cost on business, airline use tug for pushback procedures.

Moreover, conventional aircraft tugs are useful in heavy aircrafts that weigh hundreds of tons. Every airplane type require a specific tow bar, taking spontaneous maneuvers off the table. Conventional aircraft tugs are also useful because of increased operator visibility, more secure control, and versatility in terms of their utility with multiple airline.

Furthermore, owing to some disadvantages of conventional towber tugs like cockpit needs to be occupied for every operation, gross motor skills of tow bar tugs deny clever parking and small turning circles etc.

Towber less tug was introduced with added advantages like the wheel of the aircraft is hydraulically picked up, placed and fixated atop of the tug. Therefore one aircraft tug fits a wide range of aircrafts and does no longer rely on an adapter such as a tow bar.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the aircraft tugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the aircraft tugs market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight aircraft tugs market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed aircraft tugs market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in aircraft tugs market report:

Which are the leading players active in the aircraft tugs market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

Key Market Players -

JBT Corporation, TREPEL Aircraft Equipment GmbH, TLD Group SAS, LEKTRO, Inc., Kalmar Motor AB, MULAG Fahrzeugwerk Heinz Wössner GmbH u. Co. KG, Tronair Inc., Mototok International GmbH, Airtug LLC

