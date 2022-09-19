Team One Announces Fourth Annual Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship Call for Submissions

/EIN News/ -- Powered by the Giving Back Fund, The Scholarship Recognizes Black and African American Students Focused on Making Enduring Change



Call for Submissions Now Open Through 9am PT October 24, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy Lab , Team One’s award-winning think tank and strategic consultancy announced today the call for submissions for its annual scholarship. Now in its fourth year, the scholarship will go to a student who represents the next generation of legacy makers. With growing interest in the scholarship, this year’s recipient will receive $15,000 to put toward school-related expenses, an increase over the previous year's $10,000.

The scholarship will continue to honor Black and African American students to help achieve their long-term ambitions as future leaders and entrepreneurs. The scholarship recipient will go to a student having an ambition to revolutionize an industry, change social norms, and bring lasting change to their communities and beyond.

Launched in 2012, The Legacy Lab explores the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. The think tank includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy and the Legacy Lab Foundation. The Consultancy is designed to help premium brands build legacies to endure with everlasting value. The Foundation is a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a noteworthy difference in the world.

Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and Founder of The Legacy Lab, said, “When we started to study those businesses making a long-term difference in a short-term world, we took our cues from established leaders and brands. Now, 10 years later, we’re living in a time where today’s youth—sometimes more than their elders—have made it their mission to create businesses that make an enduring and positive contribution to society.” Miller added, “This scholarship program is meant to celebrate the next-generation of leaders who see business as a force for making lasting change.”

Last year, Team One and The Legacy Lab Foundation awarded Kimiloluwa Fafowora, a student at Stanford Graduate School of Business and founder of Gander, an eCommerce software tool that's humanizing ecommerce by diversifying influencers used to market their products. The scholarship also recognized five additional recipients with the Rising Star Award. The Legacy Lab named Chanice McClover-Lee, Keia Jones, Karyn Onyeneho, Stevens Leconte, Justin E. Bell, and Touré Owen as The Rising Stars of 2021.

“Socially conscious innovation is often not celebrated to the extent that it should be; however The Legacy Lab is playing a critical role in changing that. Their scholarship meaningfully alleviated the financial burden of pursuing entrepreneurship,” said last year’s recipient Fafowora. “In a world where most people are only focused on growth or profit, their support empowered me to think more holistically about my company's long term impact. I'm so glad that I applied, and would encourage any students who hope to be a mover and shaker to submit as well. "

This Scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, an LA-based nonprofit. Mary Mosteller, Director of Philanthropic Partnerships at the Giving Back Fund, said, “The premise of this program is driven to help the most ingenious and passionate students–those with a clear vision to succeed. They inspire our team beyond compare, while revealing to us a glimpse of our own ikigai, or reason for being. This scholarship program is one of the most unique, engaging, and fun projects we are honored to facilitate.”

The scholarship funds are intended as an investment in ongoing education: to help the chosen student achieve a personal ambition and subsidize school-related expenses. An ideal applicant would be an undergraduate or graduate level student attending college within the United States, studying with the intent of creating positive, enduring change. The application asks students to submit a video response to the following questions:

What is your dream for a better world and what CONTRIBUTION will you make toward achieving that dream?

Academically, what are you studying? Why have you chosen this path of study? What do you LOVE about it?

What makes you exceptional in your chosen field of study? What is it about you that makes you GOOD at it?

How will you apply your studies after graduation? Or how are you already applying your studies? How will your ideas CREATE VALUE (e.g., earn money) and yield a solution, such as a business idea, that is built to last?

Why are your intended contributions—your creative, social and/or commercial contributions post-graduation—something the world needs more of? How will your idea(s) IMPACT PEOPLE’S LIVES for the better and for the long-term?



More information on The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship and application requirements can be found at: https://www.givingback.org/legacy-lab-scholarship/ .

The deadline for submission is 9am PT on Monday October 24, 2022, and the chosen scholar will be identified in December of this year.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Harman International, Wisk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Simplot, Sparklight and Cathay Pacific. Named to Adweek’s 2021 Media Plan of the Year for its work with Lexus and Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB

Launched in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles-based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders—remarkable men and women who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring and influential—even as the times, technology and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that premium brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as The Legacy Lab Foundation—a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit thelegacylab.com and follow all the latest learning on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.