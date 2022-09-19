Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,771 in the last 365 days.

Beckett Announces Acquisition of Due Dilly

"The Due Dilly acquisition helps Beckett achieve its strategic vision: Using technology to create the best products and services for collectors," said Kunal Chopra, CEO of Beckett Collectibles.

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckett, the most trusted name in the collectibles industry, today announced that it has completed an acquisition of Due Dilly, a technology company using computer vision to provide instant quality assessments and real-time pricing for collectibles.

"The Due Dilly acquisition helps Beckett achieve its strategic vision: Using technology to create the best products and services for collectors," said Kunal Chopra, CEO of Beckett Collectibles. "Computer vision is the future, and we're going to integrate Due Dilly's technology and their team to make sure we can provide the fastest and most efficient grading and authentication in the industry."

"Just like other collectors who've been a part of the hobby for a long time, Beckett has always played an integral role in my collector journey. To date, Beckett remains the strongest and most recognized brand in our space. Beckett is the brand that got me into the hobby when I was a kid and I'm thrilled to be a part of the new Beckett story," said Andrew Medal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Due Dilly. "There has never been more opportunity in our space. We're at a pivotal point in the hobby's evolution, and we're excited to take the hobby further than it's ever been. I know how much potential there is for technology to improve the collector experience, create transparency, and help people collect more cards. With Beckett and the team, we're excited to be building the tools and services that will define the hobby's future."

About Beckett Collectibles

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most amazing products and services on the planet for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby. With over 30 years experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is uniquely positioned to become the world's premier alternative assets platform. By investing heavily in new digital, subscription, and blockchain technologies, as well as in new verticals and expert talent, Beckett is continuing its commitment to help collectors value, safeguard, and trade their unique items.

Contact Information:
Scott Roskind
Chief Visionary Officer
media@beckett.com

Related Images






Image 1: DD Logo


Due Dilly logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


DD Logo

DD Logo

You just read:

Beckett Announces Acquisition of Due Dilly

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.