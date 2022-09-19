AB Lighting to Exhibit at CannaCon West Denver Cannabis Expo

AB Lighting will display its line of high-quality LED grow lights for cannabis and horticulture cultivation

AB Lighting – a U.S.-based premier LED grow light provider – today announces its attendance at CannaCon West Denver Cannabis Expo on September 24-25. AB Lighting will meet with potential partners to find the best lighting solution for their needs.



AB Lighting offers an extensive line of high-quality grow lights made for both indoor cultivation and greenhouse supplemental. All of AB Lighting’s grow lights come with adjustable spectrums that can be angled to account for stacked crop layers, allowing growers to control and customize their practices.

AB Lighting’s full line of grow lights for cannabis includes:

AB520: A top lighting solution designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. Designed mainly for the veg room but can also be used in the mother room. It has a PPF of 1200-1300 umol/s, 520W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB780: Designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. It has a PPF of 2067 umol/s, 780W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB840: A 1-to-1 replacement HPS solution and designed for indoor cannabis cultivation or a greenhouse supplemental. It has a PPF of 2100 umol/s, 840W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB960: A high-intensity, top lighting solution designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. It has a PPF of 2400 umol/s, 960W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB Lighting also recently expanded its capabilities to include vegetable production, unveiling the AB330 and AB660. Made for commercial vegetable growers, the AB330 and AB660 are lower in intensity and designed for greenhouse supplemental lighting and greenhouse cultivation.

AB Lighting's LED grow lights are more sustainable, energy efficient and hold longer lifespans compared to non-LED alternatives. The AB520, AB780, AB840 and AB960 lights were designed for indoor cannabis cultivation and act as a 1:1 replacement for HPS solutions. The AB330 and AB660 lights were designed to help growers reach higher yields by offering a lower wattage, full spectrum specifically designed for vegetables and continuous run times that vegetables need. All of AB Lighting’s grow lights feature the perfect combination of red and blue spectrum and can be customized depending on grower needs. The full spectrum helps enhance the photosynthesis process and promotes the growth of crops. Additionally, the design of the grow lights allows for ease and flexibility when it comes to installation.

“Growers need a lighting partner they can depend on when it comes to learning about the best lighting solutions for their grows,” said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of AB Lighting. “Tradeshows like the CannaCon West Denver Cannabis Expo allow us to connect with growers to help them customize practices to accommodate their growing needs and stay within their budget.”

AB Lighting’s grow lights are best-in-class products made from tier-one components and backed by third-party testing to help growers grow products faster and produce a higher quality of product for sales. AB Lighting is backed by roughly 30 years of R&D and works with a highly experienced manufacturer to bring the best performing grow lights to growers.

Find AB Lighting at CannaCon Denver, September 24-25, 2022, at booth #809 .

To purchase AB Lighting LED fixtures or to learn more about AB Lighting and its premium grow lights, visit www.ablighting.com.

Find photos of the products here.

About AB Lighting

AB Lighting provides the best-in-class products when it comes to horticultural lighting. AB Lighting’s LED grow light fixtures are backed by science to help cannabis growers reach a higher yield for both indoor and greenhouse environments. Culminating over 30 years of research and development, 50+ tested spectrums, 100+ tested crops and 30+ fixture industrial designs, AB Lighting is bringing to market the best performing LED lights at the best value. For more information on AB Lighting, visit www.ablighting.com.

