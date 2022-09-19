Horticulture Lighting Market Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Future scope and Analysis 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for more energy-efficient LEDs in horticulture sector to maximize crop yield and reduce energy consumption are some key factors driving market

Horticulture Lighting Market Size – USD 2.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.0%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Horticulture Lighting Global Market Report 2021’ published by The Emergen Research Company. The Horticulture Lighting Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of various parameters such as sales analysis, major driving factors, market trends, prime market players, prime investment pockets and market size, that aid in formulating sound business strategies and making informed decisions. The global Horticulture Lighting Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.

The global horticulture lighting market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient Light-Emitting Diode (LED) systems in horticulture to maximize crop yield and reduce energy consumption. Development of new and more advanced technologies related with smart agriculture is expected to drive growth of the global horticulture lighting market going ahead.

The global Horticulture Lighting Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Signify, Gavita International B.V., Heliospectra, Osram Licht AG, California Lightworks, Valoya, LumiGrow, Hortilux Schréder, EYE HORTILUX, and ILUMINAR Lighting.

Some Key Highlights

In August 2020, Signify entered into a cooperative agreement with Yunnan AiBiDa Greenhouse Technology Co., LTD. in order to become a research partner utilizing Philips GreenPower LED products as a supplementary lighting for its greenhouse floriculture production. The agreement is expected to help Signify in improving crop growth efficiency and quality in western China.

Interlighting segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. LED interlighting system enables plant growth and harvest irrespective of location, which is driving deployment.

LED segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by government to encourage adoption of energy-efficient LEDs in horticulture to reduce energy consumption is expected to boost demand for LEDs going ahead and drive market growth.

Indoor farms segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the horticulture lighting market in 2020. Farmers are increasingly adopting indoor farming practices due to need to ensure better food security and to cater to rising demand for immediate access to fresh produce.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Horticulture Lighting market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global horticulture lighting market on the basis of lighting type, lighting technology, application, and region:

Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interlighting

Toplighting

Lighting Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Farms

Vertical Farms

Greenhouses

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Horticulture Lighting market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

