Insigniam Partner, Jennifer Zimmer Elected to Community Hope Board of Directors
Community Hope, a non-profit organization that creates a brighter future for Veterans, announced the appointment of Jennifer Zimmer, to its Board of Directors.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Hope, a non-profit organization that creates a brighter future for individuals, including Veterans, recovering from mental illness and substance abuse in the United States, announced the appointment of Insigniam partner Jennifer Zimmer, to its Board of Directors.
Jennifer Zimmer is a partner at Insigniam, an international management consulting firm dedicated to organizational breakthrough, innovation and transformation. Over 35 years ago Insigniam helped pioneer the field of organizational transformation and breakthrough performance.
Jennifer has substantial experience across many industries including but not limited to hospital systems, pharmaceuticals and biotech industries. Her specialties include impacting organizational effectiveness, developing high-performance cultures and generating breakthrough results in drug development cycle times, patient recruitment, database lock, drug submissions and alliance management.
She is a licensed critical care nurse, holds a B.S. in Nursing from Simmons College and executive education at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Jennifer is a sought-after speaker at healthcare conferences and a member of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association.
“As a proud daughter of a veteran, I am extremely honored to serve on this board, to continue to help veterans get the support services they need and deserve while leveraging my experience to help move the organization into the next stage of its journey.” –Jennifer Zimmer, Insigniam Partner
About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
About Community Hope
Our mission is to be a beacon of hope in our community, connecting individuals and families with life-changing support, services, and housing that foster the independence and resiliency to live their best lives. Through our Hope for Veterans® Programs, we have rescued over 6,000 veterans and their families from homelessness and despair. We believe that those who honorably served our country and defended our freedom deserve a roof over their head and to live with dignity.
