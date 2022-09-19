Boat Rental Market : Fuel-powered Boats, Electric Boats Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boat Rental Market by Propulsion (Fuel-powered Boats, Electric Boats and Sail Boats), Business Model (Charter, Day Cruise, Luxury Charter, Luxury Day Cruise, Tour, Event/B2B, Peer to Peer and Business to Consumer), Length (Up to 28 Feet, 28-45 Feet and More than 45 Feet) and Boat Class (Luxury, Sports and Others ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

The boat rental market is creating a community of occasional boat users and boat owners, whose boats can be rented on the basis of location, type, feature, and duration. This service has led to the usage of thousands of unused boats. In this system, owners and companies usually offer boats with the captain or just handover the boat/vehicle to the prospective renter. Along with availability of certifications, after all the formalities are done, they rent the boat to the renter. Traditional boat rental companies witnessed a major change after the entry of online rental service providers. In this market, owners and renters enjoy pocket-friendly services and new income sources. Therefore, this drives the growth of the rental boat market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Significant fall in demand of marine tourism and restriction of cash due to Covid-19 has affected the boat rental market.

Covid-19 has created panic among travellers and has resulted in no demand of boat rental market.

More traffic cognition results in more use of brakes but due to Covid-19 there is no traffic and no demand of boat rental market

Covid-19 pandemic has shut down the boating and tourism and will restart at only when situation is stable.

Due to lockdown and low disposable income of people has reduced the demand of marine tourism led to the no demand of boat rental market.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The significant factors that impact the growth of the boat rental market are rise in investments to promote nautical tourism across several countries and development of online platforms & various business models for ease of operations. Moreover, hike in costs during peak seasons and higher taxation on renting boats hamper the growth of the boat rental market. Furthermore, increase in millennial population and growth of marine tourism are expected to fuel the boat rental market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the boat rental market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the boat rental market share.

The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the boat rental market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the boat rental market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

