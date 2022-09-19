Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Meeting on September 22nd

September 19, 2022

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday September 22nd, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. online via google meets. Agenda items include general board business. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862 or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.