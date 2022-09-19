Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market will Reach USD 16.46 Billion, at a CAGR of 22.0% the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 3.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.0% between 2019 and 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) market is expected to grow from USD 3.36 Billion in 2020 to USD 16.46 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2026. The rising adoption of it is seen through an increase in demand for technologies or virtual appliances networking, application delivery, and security products and services.

The rise in the demand for secure remote access and increased acceptance of private clouds are blessing all the stakeholders in the market.

However, the scantiness of governance and standardization, concerns over data security and protection issues are restraining factors that may hamper business critical functions in the market.

Top Profiled in the Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Report:

• Array Networks (US)

• Cisco Systems (US)

• Huawei (China)

• Microsoft (US)

• Virtela (US)

• Google (US)

• NCP engineering (Germany)

• Singtel (Singapore)

• Robustel (China)

• Oracle (US)

• Contemporary Controls (US)

• Cohesive Networks (US

Market Segmentation:

Global Cloud VPN Market, By Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Software

• Services

o Integration

o Support and Maintenance

o Training and Consulting

Global Cloud VPN Market, By Connectivity Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Site-To-Site

• Remote Access

Global Cloud VPN Market, By Company Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Global Cloud VPN Market, By User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Service Providers

• Verticals

o Telecom and IT

o Government and Public Utilities

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Retail

o Other

Key Takeaways of the Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

