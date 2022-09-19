Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Size to Hit USD 1.82 Billion By 2027 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market is forecast to reach USD 1.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Transcranial magnetic stimulation is a non-invasive surgery widely used for the treatment of the brain and neurological diseases. It uses a magnetic field to stimulate nerve cells in the brain and reduce chronic pain.

The demand for the transcranial magnetic stimulator has increased owing to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases. Increase in awareness regarding health, growing population, and changing lifestyle has further driven the market for transcranial magnetic stimulation. Neurological and mental disorders are becoming quite common across the globe, owing to the increased life expectancy and rapidly changing lifestyle.

There are several medical factors influencing the growth of the transcranial magnetic stimulator market directly. Neurological disorders are the leading cause of disability and death across the globe currently. Increase in the patient suffering from Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebrovascular, Parkinson’s, and Epilepsy, provide ample growth opportunities for the market.

Europe is the second-largest market witnessing moderate growth for the transcranial magnetic stimulator market. The governments in Europe are coming up with some of the initiatives to educate and to raise awareness regarding the neurological diseases. One of the initiatives, such as the European Parkinson’s Disease Association, is actively supporting research and development by campaigning to generate awareness and provide medication to patients.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Deep transcranial magnetic stimulation is a non-invasive, non-drug, yet effective treatment for depression patients. It is a type of brain stimulation technique where pulsed magnetic fields are generated by a coil placed on the scalp. This current essentially activates the neuronal circuits at the stimulation site, resulting in symptom improvement.

Transcranial magnetic stimulation uses magnetic fields to invigorate nerve cells in the brain to enhance symptoms of depression. It is generally used when different forms of depression treatments haven’t been effective. This treatment for depression involves delivering repetitive magnetic pulses, so it’s called repetitive TMS or rTMS.

Depression can be treated, but for some people, standard treatments aren’t effective. Repetitive TMS is used when standard treatments such as medications and psychotherapy don’t work.

Hospitals held the largest market share owing to the growing investments in the healthcare sector by the government. Surge in the number of hospitals across the globe and rapid modernization of it in the emerging nations are propelling the demand of the segment in the market. Hospitals are generally equipped with efficient professionals at all times to help patients with the procedure.

Asia Pacific is anticipated grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Growing healthcare tourism, changing lifestyle, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, heavy investments in the transcranial magnetic stimulator, and a large number of product launches are some of the key factors supporting the growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market growth over the coming years owing to rapid advancements in the healthcare sector in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan. North America is anticipated to register the highest market growth over the forecast period attributed to the increasing availability of robust healthcare and clinical settings, legalization of medical marijuana, favorable reimbursement scenario, presence of key market players, and rapid technological advancements in the region.

The growing popularity of over-the-counter medications driving market growth

Growing incidence of acute and chronic diseases and lesser access to advanced medical facilities owing to low disposable income levels are driving the demand for over-the-counter medications. Availability of generic and low-cost alternatives to medical therapies are some other factors playing a major role in driving demand for over-the-counter medications.

Restriction on product launches and R&D activities to hamper the market growth

The imposition of strict government regulations and shortage of funds has put a halt on product launches and R&D activities and is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the launch of expensive drugs and therapies and increasing regulations regarding safety and approvals are also hampering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market comprises various market players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, license agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Brainsway, eNeura, MagVenture, Neurosoft, Dr. Langer Medical, MAG & More, Remed, Nexstim, Yiruide, and Neuronetics Inc., among others.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (dTMS)

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Alzheimer’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Depression Disease

Epilepsy Disease

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the revenue growth rate of the global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market?

What are the key challenges impacting the global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators market growth?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

