Night Creams Market Size is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2026

Night Creams Market

According to a new report, The night creams market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

The active initiative from such companies has created a competitive environment for new entrants. The new market entrants are adopting a different approach to enter into the market.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Night creams market by Product Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global night creams market size was valued at $7.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. The global moisturizing cream segment was valued at $4.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $5.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6325

Night cream products enhance skin revitalization through its rich moisturizing effects. Most of the night creams help in preventing epidermal moisture loss and also provide ample lubrication. Night creams with Melatonin (strong antioxidant molecule) improve the penetration of the Mel molecules through the skin layers, thereby, preventing skin ageing. Creams comprise of Melatonin have been developed (Nutriage day cream and Nutriage night cream) and commercialized in the night creams market. These products are gaining popularity among working population of age between 25-40 years. The outstanding benefits coupled with skin friendly ingredients have boosted the adoption among the consumer base. Women with skin aging issues have significantly received skin tonicity and skin hydration and also witnessed reduction in skin roughness with the help of night cream products.

Night cream cosmetic products have gained popularity owing to its antioxidants and anti-wrinkle content, which helps in reducing the pace of skin aging. Nigh cream products are also sought for its skin whitening and moisturizing attributes among millennial and generation Z. Skin whitening night cream contains common ingredients such as AHA, BHA*, Retinol, Vitamin A, and others.

These ingredients enhance the skin brightness when used along with other skin care regime such as SPF 30. The presence of such multifunctional night cream products in the market and ever increase in demand for multifunctional cosmetic products have propelled the revenue growth of the overall night creams market. The companies with wide spread product portfolio of night creams are targeting specific group of consumers through their innovative marketing strategies. These companies are conducting sessions or programs to increase awareness among the targeted group of consumers.

The night creams market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into moisturizing cream, anti-aging cream and skin whitening cream. The global Anti-aging Cream segment was valued at $2.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $2.3 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, it is categorized into Retail Pharmacies, Convenience stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket and E-commerce. The e-commerce night creams market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Region-wise, night creams market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa). North America and Europe collectively accounted for around 65.4% share in 2018, with the former constituting around 35.2% night creams market share.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6325

The key players operating in the global night creams industry include Shiseido Co. Ltd., Solstice Holding, Estee Lauder Companies, Clinique Laboratories, L'Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Unilever PLC, VLCC Health Care, Himalaya Global Holdings, Beiersdorf AG and Guerlain. Other key vendors analyze in the study are Elizabeth Arden, Clarins and Nivea, Lancome, Avon, Revlon, among others.

Key Findings of the Study:

○ The Convenience stores distribution segment is anticipated to dominate the global Night creams market analysis, with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

○ The Skin whitening creams segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

○ North America is anticipated to dominate the Night creams market growth, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

○ Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit exponential growth throughout 2026, registering the highest of CAGR 6.7% during the forecast period.

○ The E-commerce segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Reason to Buy:

○ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Night Creams market.

○ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

○ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Night Creams Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

○ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

○ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

○ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Related Reports:

○ Cosmetic Serum Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cosmetic-serum-market-A13041

○ Cosmetic Serum Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2021–2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cosmetic-serum-market-A13041

○ Face Wash Market is Booming Industry in Upcoming Years Due To Global Demand

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/face-wash-market-A11887



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research