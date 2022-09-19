Frontline Education Announces Education Week Webinar Series Dedicated to Addressing the K-12 Staff Shortage

First webinar will provide actionable data and insights to optimize the recruiting and hiring process

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, PA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, announced today that it will host a webinar series with leading K-12 news organization, Education Week. The series is focused on data, insights and strategies that will support school leaders in hiring, engaging and retaining staff to combat the staff shortage and enable qualified employees to continue to develop the next generation of learners. The first webinar, focused on recruitment efforts, will take place on Thursday, September 29 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and the second webinar, focused on professional growth retention approaches, will take place on Tuesday, October 18 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

More details on the first webinar of the series can be found below.

What: Frontline will host an Education Week webinar titled: Be the Change: Strategies to Make Year-round Hiring Happen. The labor shortage continues to be one of the most pressing challenges facing K-12 education today. In order to attract quality candidates during a time when the candidate pool is low, school leaders may want to consider looking beyond seasonal hiring to adopt year-round recruitment plans. Attendees will learn how to optimize the recruiting process to ensure that positions are filled in a timely manner and students’ instructional time is maintained.

Who: A panel of educators and experts will discuss and address ways to navigate the staff shortage by leveraging the latest data to diversify and strengthen recruitment plans.

Kelly Coash-Johnson , Executive Director, American Association of School Personnel Administrators (AASPA)

, Executive Director, American Association of School Personnel Administrators (AASPA) J.W. Mozley, Ph.D. , Executive Director of Human Resources, Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia

, Executive Director of Human Resources, Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia Kevin Agnello , Sr. Data Analytics Engineer, Frontline Education

, Sr. Data Analytics Engineer, Frontline Education Susan Walters, Principal Solutions Consultant, Frontline Education

The panel will be moderated by Holly Kurtz, PhD., Director, Education Week Research Center, Editorial Projects in Education, Inc.

Where: Attendees can register here. If unable to attend the webinar live, registrants will receive access to the on-demand version to watch after it airs.

When: The free live webinar will take place on Thursday, September 29 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The webinar series will leverage data from the Frontline Research & Learning Institute, specifically research briefs focused on the story data tells in reference to both the non-instructional and instructional staff shortages. The non-instructional shortage research brief can be viewed here. The teacher shortage research brief will be released soon.

