N.C. Mountain State Fair announces opening weekend youth livestock winners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16, 2022

CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director
N.C. Mountain State Fair Press Office
919-218-7048, andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov

N.C. Mountain State Fair announces opening weekend
youth livestock winners

FLETCHER – Results were announced for several livestock shows held during the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair. Following is a list of winners named in the livestock shows held during the first weekend of the fair, Sept. 9-11:

ARBA Youth Rabbit Show

  • Grand Champion Rabbit in Show
    • Show A – Shiloh Breeding, Watauga County
    • Show B – Xavier Shumate, Hawkins County, Tenn.                        
  • Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit in Show                 
    • Show A – Payton Laughter, Henderson County
    • Show B – Sabrina Maples, Cocke County, Tenn.

Youth Rabbit Cavy Pet & Costume Classes

  • Rabbit Pet Class: Claire Beverly, Davie County
  • Cavy Pet Class: Stuart Burns, Henderson County
  • Rabbit Costume Class: Molly Cowan, Henderson County
  • Cavy Costume Class: Ruby Cecil, Buncombe County

           

Youth Cavy Show Champion

  • Ruby Cecil, Buncombe County

Showmanship Champions

  • Junior Youth 8 and under: Molly Cowen, Henderson County
  • Intermediate Youth 9 – 13 years old: Sam Gantt, Yancey County
  • Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old: Ashlie Parham, Oconee County, SC

Youth Poultry Show

  • Overall Champion - Poultry Standard, Commercial Egg Layer, Guinea, and Geese Show: Anthony Jackson, Henderson County
  • Youth Standard Poultry Champion: Anthony Jackson, Henderson County
  • Youth Standard Poultry Reserve Champion: Madilynn Miller, Henderson County
  • Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Champion: Beulah Crain, Buncombe County
  • Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Reserve Champion: Beulah Crain, Buncombe County

ADGA Youth Dairy Goat Show           

  • Showmanship Champions
    • Junior Fitting and Showing, 9-12 year olds: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
    • Senior Fitting and Showing, 13-18 year olds: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.
  • Youth Junior Doe Show Champions
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
    • Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Alyssa Glenn, Cleveland County
    • Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Anson Cranford, Randolph County
    • Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.
    • Alpines – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • Nubians – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Morgan Buckner, Buncombe County

  • Youth Senior Doe Show Champions
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Landon Poole, Rowan County
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Grand Champion: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Reserve Grand Champion: Landon Poole, Rowan County
    • Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Oberhasli – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell – Harnett County
    • Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford – Randolph County
    • Recorded Grades Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford – Randolph County
    • Saanens – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grant Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • Saanens – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.
    • Toggenburgs – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.
    • aaaaaaAlpines – Senior Doe Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Alpines – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Alpines – Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Alpines – Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • LaManchas – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • Nubians – Grand Champion: Alexis Quesinberry, Surry County
    • Best Doe In Show Overall: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Youth Herd: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.

  • Open Junior Doe Show
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe and Reserve Grand Champions: Morgan Buckner, Buncombe County
    • Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Alyssa Glenn, Cleveland County
    • Oberhasli – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Maggie Arnold, Transylvania County
    • Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
    • Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jennifer Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Christine Owen, Madison County
    • Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Andi Setser, Macon County
    • Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Noah Johnson, Rowan County
    • Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Noah Johnson, Rowan County
    • Alpines – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Maggie Arnold, Transylvania County
    • Alpines – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Maggie Arnold, Transylvania County
    • LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Terri Sines, Alamance County
    • Nubians – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Glenda Noble, Rowan County

  • Open Senior Doe Show Champions
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Josie Kirby, Caswell County
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Champion Challenge: Josie Kirby, Caswell County
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Premier Exhibitor: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
    • Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County
    • Oberhasli – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County
    • Oberhasli – Champion Challenge: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County
    • Oberhasli – Premier Exhibitor: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County
    • Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
    • Recorded Grades -- Reserve Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
    • Recorded Grades – Premier Exhibitor: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
    • Saanens – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Christine Owen, Madison County
    • Saanens – Premier Exhibitor:             Christine Owen, Madison County
    • Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Noah Johnson, Rowan County
    • Toggenburgs – Premier Exhibitor: Noah Johnson, Rowan County  
    • Alpines – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Christine Owen, Madison County
    • Alpines – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Alpines – Premier Exhibitor: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Linda Giles, Union County
    • LaManchas – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Terri Sines, Alamance County
    • LaManchas – Premier Exhibitor: Terri Sines, Alamance County
    • Nubians – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
    • Nubians – Premier Exhibitor: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
    • Best Doe In Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
    • Best Udder In Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
    • Best Dairy Herd in Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
    • Best of Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County

Junior Meat Breed Sheep Shows

  • Junior Meat Breed Sheep Showmanship Champions
  • Junior Youth 9 – 13 years old: Olivia Sanner, Iredell County
  • Senior Youth 14 - 18 years old: Kalen Barwick, Lenior County
  • Senior Plus Youth 19 - 21 years old: Cindy Connolly, Rowan County

  • Junior Market Lamb Show Champions
  • Grand Champion: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
  • Reserve Grand Champion: Shelby Ford, Caldwell County
  • Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
  • Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County

  • Junior Meat Breed Ewe Show Champions
  • Dorset Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Meredith Poole, Franklin County
  • Dorset Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lauren Hayes, Iredell County
  • Dorset Got to be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lauren Hayes, Iredell County
  • Dorset – Got to be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Emry Starnes, Rowan County
  • Hampshire Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
  • Hampshire Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Wilson, Rowan County
  • Hampshire Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
  • Hampshire Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Wilson, Rowan County
  • Southdown Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: McKinleigh Settle, Iredell County
  • Southdown Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Stephens, Gaston County
  • Southdown Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: McKinleigh Settle, Iredell County
  • Southdown Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Stephens, Gaston County
  • Katahdin Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Guy Deal, Rowan County
  • Katahdin Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Guy Deal, Rowan County
  • Katahdin Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Maggie Jane Deal, Rowan County
  • Katahdin Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Aiden Best, Rowan County
  • Dorper Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: McKinleigh Settle, Iredell County
  • Dorper Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Cayleigh Shaw, Davie County
  • Dorper Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Mckinleigh Settle, Iredell County                  
  • Other Purebreds Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Valerie Poole, Franklin County
  • Other Purebreds Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Bailey Dyson, Davie County
  • Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Valerie Poole, Franklin County
  • Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Reserve Champion: Madison Becton, Gaston County
  • Commercial Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Cindy Connolly, Rowan County
  • Commercial Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
  • Commercial Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Cindy Connolly, Rowan County
  • Commercial Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
  • Commercial Hair Champion and Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Zach Gaither, Iredell County
  • Commercial Hair Got to Be Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Clinton Mills, Anson County
  • Commercial Hair Got to Be Reserve Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County
  • Supreme Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Cindy Connolly, Rowan County
  • Supreme Reserve Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
  • Got to be NC Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Cindy Connolly, Rowan County
  • Got to be NC Reserve Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe Overall: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County

Junior Beef Cattle Show           

  • Junior Beef Cattle Showmanship Champions
  • Junior Showmanship – ages 9 – 13: Montana Boatwright, Macon County
  • Senior Showmanship – ages 14 – 18: Jordan Mitchem, Lincoln County
  • Senior Plus Showmanship – ages 19 – 21: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
  • WNC Dairy Steer Project – ages 8-13: Allie Shuford, Yancey County
  • WNC Dairy Steer Project – 14-18: Rachel Wiener, Transylvania County

  • Open Junior Beef Steer Show Champions
  • Open Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Molly Lidke, Catawba County
  • Open Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
  • Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Molly Lidke, Catawba County
  • Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
  • Open Market Steer Grand Champion: Baylie Jones, Polk County, Fla.
  • Open Market Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
  • Open Market Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
  • Open Market Steer Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Jax Holt, Buncombe County

  • Open Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions
  • Angus Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County
  • Angus Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County
  • Angus Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
  • Angus Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Junior Heifer: Nate Bowman, Stokes County
  • Charolais Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County
  • Charolais Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Vanessa Durant, Anderson County, SC
  • Gelbvieh Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Colton Cox, Mitchell County
  • Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
  • Gelbvieh Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
  • Gelbvieh Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jordan Mitchem, Lincoln County
  • Commercial Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Cody Clary, Saluda County, SC
  • Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer Champion: Cole Williams, Haywood County
  • Commercial Got to Be NC Grand and Reserve Grand Champions Junior Heifer: Cole Williams, Haywood County
  • Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
  • Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
  • Simmental Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
  • Simmental Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Foard FFA, Catawba County
  • Red Angus Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifers: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
  • Red Angus Got to Be NC Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifers: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
  • Hereford Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Regan Mitchem, Lincoln County
  • Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Lauren Murray, Rutherford County
  • Hereford Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Regan Mitchem, Lincoln County
  • Hereford Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Lauren Murray, Rutherford
  • All Other Breeds Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
  • All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Dacey Abruzzino, Spartanburg County, SC
  • All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
  • All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
  • Shorthorn Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifers: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County
  • Shorthorn Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County
  • Shorthorn Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Levi Meadows, Catawba County
  • Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
  • Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
  • Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County
  • Reserve Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
  • Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Regan Mitchem, Lincoln County
  • Reserve Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Cole Williams, Haywood County
  • WNC District Junior Beef Feeder Steer Show Champions
  • WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
  • WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
  • WNC District Dairy Steer Project Grand Champion: Kenley Herron, Buncombe County
  • WNC District Dairy Steer Project Reserve Grand Champion: Ava Manning, Buncombe County

  • WNC District Junior Beef Market Steer Show Champions
  • WNC District Market Steer Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
  • WNC District Market Steer Reserve Champion: Jax Holt, Buncombe County
  • WNC District Junior Market Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County

                       

  • WNC District Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions
  • Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County
  • Commercial Grand Champion Heifer: Cole Williams, Haywood County
  • Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Colton Cox, Mitchell County
  • Hereford Grand Champion Heifer: Lauren Murray, Rutherford County
  • Hereford Reserve Grand Champion: Lauren Murray, Rutherford County
  • Angus Grand Champion Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County
  • Angus Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County
  • Charolais Grand Champion Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County
  • Simmental Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
  • Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
  • Red Angus Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Heifers: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
  • Gelbvieh Grand Champion Heifer: Colton Cox, Mitchell County
  • Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
  • All Other Breeds Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
  • All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
  • Shorthorn Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Heifers: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County
  • Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
  • Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
  • Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County

-30-

 

