N.C. Mountain State Fair announces opening weekend youth livestock winners
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16, 2022
FLETCHER – Results were announced for several livestock shows held during the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair. Following is a list of winners named in the livestock shows held during the first weekend of the fair, Sept. 9-11:
ARBA Youth Rabbit Show
- Grand Champion Rabbit in Show
- Show A – Shiloh Breeding, Watauga County
- Show B – Xavier Shumate, Hawkins County, Tenn.
- Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit in Show
- Show A – Payton Laughter, Henderson County
- Show B – Sabrina Maples, Cocke County, Tenn.
Youth Rabbit Cavy Pet & Costume Classes
- Rabbit Pet Class: Claire Beverly, Davie County
- Cavy Pet Class: Stuart Burns, Henderson County
- Rabbit Costume Class: Molly Cowan, Henderson County
- Cavy Costume Class: Ruby Cecil, Buncombe County
Youth Cavy Show Champion
- Ruby Cecil, Buncombe County
Showmanship Champions
- Junior Youth 8 and under: Molly Cowen, Henderson County
- Intermediate Youth 9 – 13 years old: Sam Gantt, Yancey County
- Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old: Ashlie Parham, Oconee County, SC
Youth Poultry Show
- Overall Champion - Poultry Standard, Commercial Egg Layer, Guinea, and Geese Show: Anthony Jackson, Henderson County
- Youth Standard Poultry Champion: Anthony Jackson, Henderson County
- Youth Standard Poultry Reserve Champion: Madilynn Miller, Henderson County
- Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Champion: Beulah Crain, Buncombe County
- Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Reserve Champion: Beulah Crain, Buncombe County
ADGA Youth Dairy Goat Show
- Showmanship Champions
- Junior Fitting and Showing, 9-12 year olds: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
- Senior Fitting and Showing, 13-18 year olds: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.
- Youth Junior Doe Show Champions
- Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
- Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
- Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Alyssa Glenn, Cleveland County
- Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Anson Cranford, Randolph County
- Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.
- Alpines – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- Nubians – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Morgan Buckner, Buncombe County
- Youth Senior Doe Show Champions
- Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
- Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Landon Poole, Rowan County
- Nigerian Dwarf – Grand Champion: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
- Nigerian Dwarf – Reserve Grand Champion: Landon Poole, Rowan County
- Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Oberhasli – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell – Harnett County
- Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford – Randolph County
- Recorded Grades Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford – Randolph County
- Saanens – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grant Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- Saanens – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.
- Toggenburgs – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.
- aaaaaaAlpines – Senior Doe Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Alpines – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Alpines – Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Alpines – Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- LaManchas – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- Nubians – Grand Champion: Alexis Quesinberry, Surry County
- Best Doe In Show Overall: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Youth Herd: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
- Open Junior Doe Show
- Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe and Reserve Grand Champions: Morgan Buckner, Buncombe County
- Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Alyssa Glenn, Cleveland County
- Oberhasli – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Maggie Arnold, Transylvania County
- Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
- Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jennifer Stillwell, Harnett County
- Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Christine Owen, Madison County
- Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Andi Setser, Macon County
- Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Noah Johnson, Rowan County
- Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Noah Johnson, Rowan County
- Alpines – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Maggie Arnold, Transylvania County
- Alpines – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Maggie Arnold, Transylvania County
- LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Terri Sines, Alamance County
- Nubians – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
- Open Senior Doe Show Champions
- Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Josie Kirby, Caswell County
- Nigerian Dwarf – Champion Challenge: Josie Kirby, Caswell County
- Nigerian Dwarf – Premier Exhibitor: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
- Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County
- Oberhasli – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County
- Oberhasli – Champion Challenge: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County
- Oberhasli – Premier Exhibitor: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County
- Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
- Recorded Grades -- Reserve Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
- Recorded Grades – Premier Exhibitor: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
- Saanens – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Christine Owen, Madison County
- Saanens – Premier Exhibitor: Christine Owen, Madison County
- Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Noah Johnson, Rowan County
- Toggenburgs – Premier Exhibitor: Noah Johnson, Rowan County
- Alpines – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Christine Owen, Madison County
- Alpines – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Alpines – Premier Exhibitor: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Linda Giles, Union County
- LaManchas – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Terri Sines, Alamance County
- LaManchas – Premier Exhibitor: Terri Sines, Alamance County
- Nubians – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
- Nubians – Premier Exhibitor: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
- Best Doe In Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
- Best Udder In Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
- Best Dairy Herd in Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
- Best of Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County
Junior Meat Breed Sheep Shows
- Junior Meat Breed Sheep Showmanship Champions
- Junior Youth 9 – 13 years old: Olivia Sanner, Iredell County
- Senior Youth 14 - 18 years old: Kalen Barwick, Lenior County
- Senior Plus Youth 19 - 21 years old: Cindy Connolly, Rowan County
- Junior Market Lamb Show Champions
- Grand Champion: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
- Reserve Grand Champion: Shelby Ford, Caldwell County
- Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
- Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
- Junior Meat Breed Ewe Show Champions
- Dorset Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Meredith Poole, Franklin County
- Dorset Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lauren Hayes, Iredell County
- Dorset Got to be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lauren Hayes, Iredell County
- Dorset – Got to be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Emry Starnes, Rowan County
- Hampshire Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
- Hampshire Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Wilson, Rowan County
- Hampshire Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
- Hampshire Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Wilson, Rowan County
- Southdown Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: McKinleigh Settle, Iredell County
- Southdown Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Stephens, Gaston County
- Southdown Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: McKinleigh Settle, Iredell County
- Southdown Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Stephens, Gaston County
- Katahdin Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Guy Deal, Rowan County
- Katahdin Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Guy Deal, Rowan County
- Katahdin Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Maggie Jane Deal, Rowan County
- Katahdin Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Aiden Best, Rowan County
- Dorper Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: McKinleigh Settle, Iredell County
- Dorper Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Cayleigh Shaw, Davie County
- Dorper Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Mckinleigh Settle, Iredell County
- Other Purebreds Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Valerie Poole, Franklin County
- Other Purebreds Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Bailey Dyson, Davie County
- Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Valerie Poole, Franklin County
- Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Reserve Champion: Madison Becton, Gaston County
- Commercial Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Cindy Connolly, Rowan County
- Commercial Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
- Commercial Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Cindy Connolly, Rowan County
- Commercial Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
- Commercial Hair Champion and Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Zach Gaither, Iredell County
- Commercial Hair Got to Be Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Clinton Mills, Anson County
- Commercial Hair Got to Be Reserve Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County
- Supreme Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Cindy Connolly, Rowan County
- Supreme Reserve Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
- Got to be NC Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Cindy Connolly, Rowan County
- Got to be NC Reserve Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe Overall: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County
- Junior Beef Cattle Showmanship Champions
- Junior Showmanship – ages 9 – 13: Montana Boatwright, Macon County
- Senior Showmanship – ages 14 – 18: Jordan Mitchem, Lincoln County
- Senior Plus Showmanship – ages 19 – 21: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
- WNC Dairy Steer Project – ages 8-13: Allie Shuford, Yancey County
- WNC Dairy Steer Project – 14-18: Rachel Wiener, Transylvania County
- Open Junior Beef Steer Show Champions
- Open Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Molly Lidke, Catawba County
- Open Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
- Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Molly Lidke, Catawba County
- Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
- Open Market Steer Grand Champion: Baylie Jones, Polk County, Fla.
- Open Market Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
- Open Market Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
- Open Market Steer Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Jax Holt, Buncombe County
- Open Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions
- Angus Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County
- Angus Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County
- Angus Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
- Angus Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Junior Heifer: Nate Bowman, Stokes County
- Charolais Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County
- Charolais Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Vanessa Durant, Anderson County, SC
- Gelbvieh Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Colton Cox, Mitchell County
- Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Gelbvieh Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Gelbvieh Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jordan Mitchem, Lincoln County
- Commercial Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Cody Clary, Saluda County, SC
- Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer Champion: Cole Williams, Haywood County
- Commercial Got to Be NC Grand and Reserve Grand Champions Junior Heifer: Cole Williams, Haywood County
- Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
- Simmental Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Simmental Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Foard FFA, Catawba County
- Red Angus Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifers: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
- Red Angus Got to Be NC Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifers: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
- Hereford Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Regan Mitchem, Lincoln County
- Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Lauren Murray, Rutherford County
- Hereford Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Regan Mitchem, Lincoln County
- Hereford Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Lauren Murray, Rutherford
- All Other Breeds Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
- All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Dacey Abruzzino, Spartanburg County, SC
- All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
- All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
- Shorthorn Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifers: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County
- Shorthorn Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County
- Shorthorn Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Levi Meadows, Catawba County
- Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
- Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County
- Reserve Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Regan Mitchem, Lincoln County
- Reserve Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Cole Williams, Haywood County
- WNC District Junior Beef Feeder Steer Show Champions
- WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
- WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
- WNC District Dairy Steer Project Grand Champion: Kenley Herron, Buncombe County
- WNC District Dairy Steer Project Reserve Grand Champion: Ava Manning, Buncombe County
- WNC District Junior Beef Market Steer Show Champions
- WNC District Market Steer Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
- WNC District Market Steer Reserve Champion: Jax Holt, Buncombe County
- WNC District Junior Market Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County
- WNC District Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions
- Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County
- Commercial Grand Champion Heifer: Cole Williams, Haywood County
- Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Colton Cox, Mitchell County
- Hereford Grand Champion Heifer: Lauren Murray, Rutherford County
- Hereford Reserve Grand Champion: Lauren Murray, Rutherford County
- Angus Grand Champion Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County
- Angus Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County
- Charolais Grand Champion Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County
- Simmental Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
- Red Angus Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Heifers: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
- Gelbvieh Grand Champion Heifer: Colton Cox, Mitchell County
- Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- All Other Breeds Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
- All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
- Shorthorn Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Heifers: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County
- Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
- Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County
