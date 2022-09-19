FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16, 2022 CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director

N.C. Mountain State Fair Press Office

919-218-7048, andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov N.C. Mountain State Fair announces opening weekend

youth livestock winners FLETCHER – Results were announced for several livestock shows held during the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair. Following is a list of winners named in the livestock shows held during the first weekend of the fair, Sept. 9-11: ARBA Youth Rabbit Show Grand Champion Rabbit in Show

Show A – Shiloh Breeding, Watauga County



Show B – Xavier Shumate, Hawkins County, Tenn.

Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit in Show

Show A – Payton Laughter, Henderson County



Show B – Sabrina Maples, Cocke County, Tenn. Youth Rabbit Cavy Pet & Costume Classes Rabbit Pet Class: Claire Beverly, Davie County

Cavy Pet Class: Stuart Burns, Henderson County

Rabbit Costume Class: Molly Cowan, Henderson County

Cavy Costume Class: Ruby Cecil, Buncombe County Youth Cavy Show Champion Ruby Cecil, Buncombe County Showmanship Champions Junior Youth 8 and under: Molly Cowen, Henderson County

Intermediate Youth 9 – 13 years old: Sam Gantt, Yancey County

Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old: Ashlie Parham, Oconee County, SC Youth Poultry Show Overall Champion - Poultry Standard, Commercial Egg Layer, Guinea, and Geese Show: Anthony Jackson, Henderson County

Youth Standard Poultry Champion: Anthony Jackson, Henderson County

Youth Standard Poultry Reserve Champion: Madilynn Miller, Henderson County

Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Champion: Beulah Crain, Buncombe County

Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Reserve Champion: Beulah Crain, Buncombe County ADGA Youth Dairy Goat Show Showmanship Champions

Junior Fitting and Showing, 9-12 year olds: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.



Senior Fitting and Showing, 13-18 year olds: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.

Youth Junior Doe Show Champions

Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.



Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.



Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Alyssa Glenn, Cleveland County



Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Anson Cranford, Randolph County



Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.



Alpines – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



Nubians – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Morgan Buckner, Buncombe County Youth Senior Doe Show Champions

Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.



Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Landon Poole, Rowan County



Nigerian Dwarf – Grand Champion: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.



Nigerian Dwarf – Reserve Grand Champion: Landon Poole, Rowan County



Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Oberhasli – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell – Harnett County



Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford – Randolph County



Recorded Grades Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford – Randolph County



Saanens – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grant Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



Saanens – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.



Toggenburgs – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.



aaaaaaAlpines – Senior Doe Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Alpines – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Alpines – Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Alpines – Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



LaManchas – Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



Nubians – Grand Champion: Alexis Quesinberry, Surry County



Best Doe In Show Overall: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Youth Herd: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga. Open Junior Doe Show

Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe and Reserve Grand Champions: Morgan Buckner, Buncombe County



Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Alyssa Glenn, Cleveland County



Oberhasli – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Maggie Arnold, Transylvania County



Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC



Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jennifer Stillwell, Harnett County



Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Christine Owen, Madison County



Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Andi Setser, Macon County



Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Noah Johnson, Rowan County



Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Noah Johnson, Rowan County



Alpines – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Maggie Arnold, Transylvania County



Alpines – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Maggie Arnold, Transylvania County



LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Terri Sines, Alamance County



Nubians – Junior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Glenda Noble, Rowan County Open Senior Doe Show Champions

Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Josie Kirby, Caswell County



Nigerian Dwarf – Champion Challenge: Josie Kirby, Caswell County



Nigerian Dwarf – Premier Exhibitor: Abigail Gabriel, Oglethorpe County, Ga.



Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County



Oberhasli – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County



Oberhasli – Champion Challenge: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County



Oberhasli – Premier Exhibitor: Lindsey Cobb, Harnett County



Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC



Recorded Grades -- Reserve Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC



Recorded Grades – Premier Exhibitor: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC



Saanens – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Christine Owen, Madison County



Saanens – Premier Exhibitor: Christine Owen, Madison County



Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Noah Johnson, Rowan County



Toggenburgs – Premier Exhibitor: Noah Johnson, Rowan County



Alpines – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Christine Owen, Madison County



Alpines – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Alpines – Premier Exhibitor: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Linda Giles, Union County



LaManchas – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Terri Sines, Alamance County



LaManchas – Premier Exhibitor: Terri Sines, Alamance County



Nubians – Senior Doe Grand and Reserve Grand Champions: Glenda Noble, Rowan County



Nubians – Premier Exhibitor: Glenda Noble, Rowan County



Best Doe In Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County



Best Udder In Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County



Best Dairy Herd in Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County



Best of Show Overall: Glenda Noble, Rowan County Junior Meat Breed Sheep Shows Junior Meat Breed Sheep Showmanship Champions

Junior Youth 9 – 13 years old: Olivia Sanner, Iredell County

Senior Youth 14 - 18 years old: Kalen Barwick, Lenior County

Senior Plus Youth 19 - 21 years old: Cindy Connolly, Rowan County Junior Market Lamb Show Champions

Grand Champion: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County

Reserve Grand Champion: Shelby Ford, Caldwell County

Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County

Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County Junior Meat Breed Ewe Show Champions

Dorset Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Meredith Poole, Franklin County

Dorset Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lauren Hayes, Iredell County

Dorset Got to be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lauren Hayes, Iredell County

Dorset – Got to be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Emry Starnes, Rowan County

Hampshire Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County

Hampshire Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Wilson, Rowan County

Hampshire Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County

Hampshire Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Wilson, Rowan County

Southdown Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: McKinleigh Settle, Iredell County

Southdown Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Stephens, Gaston County

Southdown Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: McKinleigh Settle, Iredell County

Southdown Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Abigail Stephens, Gaston County

Katahdin Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Guy Deal, Rowan County

Katahdin Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Guy Deal, Rowan County

Katahdin Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Maggie Jane Deal, Rowan County

Katahdin Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Aiden Best, Rowan County

Dorper Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: McKinleigh Settle, Iredell County

Dorper Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Cayleigh Shaw, Davie County

Dorper Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Mckinleigh Settle, Iredell County

Other Purebreds Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Valerie Poole, Franklin County

Other Purebreds Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Bailey Dyson, Davie County

Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Valerie Poole, Franklin County

Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Reserve Champion: Madison Becton, Gaston County

Commercial Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Cindy Connolly, Rowan County

Commercial Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County

Commercial Got to Be NC Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Cindy Connolly, Rowan County

Commercial Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County

Commercial Hair Champion and Reserve Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe: Zach Gaither, Iredell County

Commercial Hair Got to Be Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Clinton Mills, Anson County

Commercial Hair Got to Be Reserve Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County

Supreme Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Cindy Connolly, Rowan County

Supreme Reserve Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County

Got to be NC Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Cindy Connolly, Rowan County

Got to be NC Reserve Grand Champion Jr. Meat Breed Ewe Overall: Kalen Barwick, Lenoir County Junior Beef Cattle Show Junior Beef Cattle Showmanship Champions

Junior Showmanship – ages 9 – 13: Montana Boatwright, Macon County

Senior Showmanship – ages 14 – 18: Jordan Mitchem, Lincoln County

Senior Plus Showmanship – ages 19 – 21: Rex Howard, Cleveland County

WNC Dairy Steer Project – ages 8-13: Allie Shuford, Yancey County

WNC Dairy Steer Project – 14-18: Rachel Wiener, Transylvania County Open Junior Beef Steer Show Champions

Open Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Molly Lidke, Catawba County

Open Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County

Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Molly Lidke, Catawba County

Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County

Open Market Steer Grand Champion: Baylie Jones, Polk County, Fla.

Open Market Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Shane Kendall, Duplin County

Open Market Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County

Open Market Steer Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Jax Holt, Buncombe County Open Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions

Angus Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County

Angus Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County

Angus Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County

Angus Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Junior Heifer: Nate Bowman, Stokes County

Charolais Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County

Charolais Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Vanessa Durant, Anderson County, SC

Gelbvieh Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Colton Cox, Mitchell County

Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County

Gelbvieh Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County

Gelbvieh Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jordan Mitchem, Lincoln County

Commercial Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Cody Clary, Saluda County, SC

Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer Champion: Cole Williams, Haywood County

Commercial Got to Be NC Grand and Reserve Grand Champions Junior Heifer: Cole Williams, Haywood County

Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County

Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County

Simmental Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County

Simmental Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Foard FFA, Catawba County

Red Angus Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifers: Rex Howard, Cleveland County

Red Angus Got to Be NC Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifers: Rex Howard, Cleveland County

Hereford Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Regan Mitchem, Lincoln County

Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Lauren Murray, Rutherford County

Hereford Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Regan Mitchem, Lincoln County

Hereford Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Lauren Murray, Rutherford

All Other Breeds Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County

All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Dacey Abruzzino, Spartanburg County, SC

All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County

All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County

Shorthorn Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifers: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County

Shorthorn Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County

Shorthorn Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Levi Meadows, Catawba County

Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County

Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County

Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County

Reserve Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County

Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Regan Mitchem, Lincoln County

Reserve Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Cole Williams, Haywood County



WNC District Junior Beef Feeder Steer Show Champions

WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County

WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County

WNC District Dairy Steer Project Grand Champion: Kenley Herron, Buncombe County

WNC District Dairy Steer Project Reserve Grand Champion: Ava Manning, Buncombe County WNC District Junior Beef Market Steer Show Champions

WNC District Market Steer Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County

WNC District Market Steer Reserve Champion: Jax Holt, Buncombe County

WNC District Junior Market Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Aiden Pitts, Macon County WNC District Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions

Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County

Commercial Grand Champion Heifer: Cole Williams, Haywood County

Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Colton Cox, Mitchell County

Hereford Grand Champion Heifer: Lauren Murray, Rutherford County

Hereford Reserve Grand Champion: Lauren Murray, Rutherford County

Angus Grand Champion Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County

Angus Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County

Charolais Grand Champion Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County

Simmental Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County

Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County

Red Angus Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Heifers: Rex Howard, Cleveland County

Gelbvieh Grand Champion Heifer: Colton Cox, Mitchell County

Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County

All Other Breeds Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County

All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County

Shorthorn Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Heifers: Greyson Peeler, Cleveland County

Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County

Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County

Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer: Logan Ball, Haywood County -30-