Ammonium Sulfate Market Will Reach Nearly USD 4.37 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Growing demand for ammonium sulfate in agriculture is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ammonium sulfate market is expected to reach USD 4.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019. Ammonium sulfate is an extensively used nitrogenous fertilizers for the production of crops. It's particularly essential where both nitrogen and sulfur are required in numerous agricultural applications.

Surging use of ammonium sulfate in the biochemistry and pharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of the market. The pharmaceutical industry implements ammonium sulfate for purification of water and in the production of vaccines. The chemical is beneficial in salting-out surplus contaminants and proteins. Ammonium sulfate is used in the selective precipitation of protein purification, as well as is deployed in the synthesis of enzymes by providing necessary nutrients to the microorganisms

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, solid ammonium sulfate held a larger market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this product type is attributed to its growing usage in the agriculture and food & beverage industry, owing to its high water-solubility.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 5.4% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By application, feed & food additives contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.8% in the forecast period. Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic chemical generally used solid form in baking, wine, sausage casing, and various other food items. Besides, it offers numerous advantages, such as dough stabilizing, dough strengthening & conditioning, bread quality enhancing, buffering, and yeast growth. Moreover, ammonium sulfate is widely used as feed for sheep and cattle.

The market in the Asia pacific region dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is attributed to the high demand for agricultural products as a result of several government initiatives in emerging economies, including India and China, to improve the crop yield, as well as the growing production and consumption of rice. Further, stable economic growth, urbanization, a growing population, and a rise in the level of the disposable income of people are other factors driving the market growth in the region.

Key participants include Sumitomo Chemical, Royal DSM, Honeywell International, BASF SE, Lanxess, Evonik Industries, ArcelorMittal SA, Helm AG, Novus International, and Akzo Nobel NV, among others.

In April 2019, major ammonium sulfate producers, namely, Domo, BASF, Lanxess, and Fibrant, announced their decision to enter into a partnership and make Ammonium Sulphate Producers Europe (ASPE) within the backing of European Chemical Industry Council for joint promotion of the benefits of the group.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Ammonium Sulfate market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Solid Ammonium Sulfate

Liquid Ammonium Sulfate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fertilizer

Pharmaceutical

Feed & Food Additive

Water Treatment

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

