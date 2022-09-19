Supply Chain Analytics Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Challenges, Drivers & Restraint Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.9%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhance decision-making capabilities

Increasing need for improving supply chain & operational efficiencies & growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs are some key factors driving global supply chain analytics market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global supply chain analytics market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies is expected to drive revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period. Growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs is expected to propel global supply chain analytics market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhanced decision-making capabilities is expected to boost growth of the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

The study on the Global supply chain analytics Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The supply chain analytics market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the supply chain analytics industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall supply chain analytics industry. The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Supply Chain Analytics market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Supply Chain Analytics market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Supply Chain Analytics market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based supply chain analytics solutions across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the solution segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of supply chain analytics solutions by end-users.

Increasing adoption of demand analysis & forecasting solutions among end-users to reduce inventory cost is expected to drive revenue growth of the demand analysis and forecasting segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, the manufacturing segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of supply chain analytics in the manufacturing sector.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, and Savi Technologies, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain analytics market on the basis of deployment, component, solution, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supplier performance analytics

Inventory analytics

Demand analysis and forecasting

Spend & procurement analytics

Transportation & logistics analytics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

Others

The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Supply Chain Analytics market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Supply Chain Analytics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Supply Chain Analytics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Supply Chain Analytics market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

