InnovaQor Announces Successful Onboarding of New Montana Client for EHR Subsidiary

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovaQor, Inc. (OTC: VMCS), today announced the successful onboarding of a new multi-location facility to its Medical Mime EHR (Electronic Health Records) solution.



InnovaQor is pleased to confirm that its subsidiary Medical Mime, Inc. has onboarded a new Montana-based behavioral health client whose three locations will transition from an existing EHR to its Medical Mime solution over a three-month period. All Medical Mime clients pay an implementation fee to facilitate the installation of our EHR and training of staff, and then pay a monthly subscription fee based on the number of users.

“This sale demonstrates our ability to displace competition in the marketplace with a modern product we believe to be superior in many ways,” said InnovaQor, Inc. CEO Sharon Hollis. “We believe that our continued focus on the needs of a customer to have a user friendly, seamless, and fully integrated product will ensure our Medical Mime EHR creates efficiencies and added value for our customers. We look forward to continued sales and increased revenues for the Company.”

For further information on InnovaQor, Inc., please visit www.innovaqor.com

About InnovaQor, Inc.

InnovaQor delivers innovative technology and software solutions for the medical sector and intends to build a communication platform specifically for the medical sector, which will facilitate communication and collaboration between peers and allow the addition of revenue generating bolt on offers, including existing solutions and a new recruitment matching product for the healthcare sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these, and other risk factors, is contained in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Gerard Dab

561 421 1905

press@innovaqor.com