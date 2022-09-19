Ethoxylates Market is estimated to be US$ 16.49 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

Global Ethoxylates Market, By Type (Ester Ethoxylates, Amine Ethoxylates, Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates, Castor Oil Ethoxylates, Alcohol Ethoxylates, and Others), By Application (Cosmetics, Textiles, Agriculture, Oil, Paper and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The report "Global Ethoxylates Market, By Type (Ester Ethoxylates, Amine Ethoxylates, Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates, Castor Oil Ethoxylates, Alcohol Ethoxylates, and Others), By Application (Cosmetics, Textiles, Agriculture, Oil, Paper and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"

Key Highlights:

Key Highlights:

In 2021, enhanced nanofiltration process of thin film composite membrane by using dodecyl phenol ethoxylate and oleic acid ethoxylate offer application in oilfield calcite scale control to develop the multifunctional filtration system in waste water treatment.

In 2022, Caldic announced the agreement with Evonik Cleaning Solutions for TOMADOL 91-6 and TOMADOL 91-8. For hard surface cleaners TOMADOL 91-6 ethoxylate surfactant will be considered by consumers and TOMADOL 91-8 ethoxylate surfactant will be considered as colder temperature detergent.

Analyst View:

Rapid increase in household cleaners and personal care products are the major factor for ethoxylates market growth. Increase in demand of low-rise detergents, eco-friendly products are enhancing growth in the market. Ethoxylates innovation is growing around the world, owing to recent advancements. Advancements in bio-ethoxylates products will increase rise in market growth. Wide variety of applications in agriculture, cosmetics, textiles, personal care products, household cleaning products has increased the demand of ethoxylates in market As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Global Ethoxylates Market, By Type (Ester Ethoxylates, Amine Ethoxylates, Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates, Castor Oil Ethoxylates, Alcohol Ethoxylates, and Others), By Application (Cosmetics, Textiles, Agriculture, Oil, Paper and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Ethoxylates Market size accounted for US$ 11.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 16.49 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.6%.The Global Ethoxylates Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Ethoxylates Market is segmented into Ester Ethoxylates, Amine Ethoxylates, Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates, Castor Oil Ethoxylates, Alcohol Ethoxylates, and others.

Based on Application, Global Ethoxylates Market is segmented into Cosmetics, Textiles, Agriculture, Oil, Paper and others.

By Region, the Global Ethoxylates Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Ethoxylates Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Ethoxylates Market includes, India Glycols Limited, SABIC, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Sasol Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Nouryon, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Huntsman International LLC., Royal Dutch Shell plc., Clariant, Rimpro India, Oxiteno, Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd., HELM AG, Enapsol A.S., Stepan Company, P & G Chemicals, Akzo Nobel N.V., Frank LIU Shanghai Terppon Chemical Co., Ltd., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

