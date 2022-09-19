Boston Retail Solutions Hires Randy Ahlm as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Retail Solutions (FKA Boston Barricade) announced today that Mr. Randy Ahlm has joined the company as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Randy is an experienced business leader who will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations to help the company navigate what it expects to be a significant growth phase.

"I'm thrilled to join the incredible team at Boston Retail Solutions. I am passionate about helping companies achieve their strategic vision by building great teams and effective processes that can scale. BRS is a leader in the retail construction & graphics space, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver outstanding results for our clients and employee-owners." - Randy Ahlm, COO

Randy has 15+ years in executive leadership in manufacturing and private equity-owned businesses. Randy's proven track record of building teams, developing sustainable business models, and implementing operational excellence makes him an excellent addition to the BRS team.

"Boston Retail Solutions is poised for growth, and with the addition of Randy to the team, we have the right people in place to execute our strategic plan," says Bob Putnam, President & CEO.

Randy holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Minnesota.



Contact Information:

Adam Acosta

Director of Marketing

aacosta@bostonrs.com

772-257-7428



