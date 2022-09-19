Designmodo Releases Siter.io, Cloud-Based, No-Code Website Builder

Anyone can design a professionally themed website with Siter.io, Innovative Figma Alternative & Competitor.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designmodo, a company known for website design and development tools, announced the release of Siter.io, a no-code website builder that allows users to design directly in the browser.

Siter.io works with tools that many designers already know, such as Figma or Sketch, and has been four years in the making. The beta phase included more than 20,000 users before the public launch in late July.

The website community has responded positively to the product with #1 Product of the Day and #1 Product of the Week honors on Product Hunt.

"We're thrilled at the response to Siter.io and are encouraged to continue to build more features into the product," said Andrian Valeanu, founder of Designmodo. "Having a freehand site builder that you can use without code makes website design more accessible to all."

Siter.io is offering a free trial to get started and then single plans are as little as $14 per month. Prices include unlimited pages and data, an SSL certificate, Figma plugin, and the ability to connect a custom domain. There are also more robust plans available for small and large teams. With just one click, the Figma plugin lets you turn any design into a website.

Other important features included with Siter.io include:

Unlimited pages

Ability to collaborate on projects

Built-in form tool

Ability to transfer a website (great for client work)

Export with Figma plugin to a live website

Publish with one click

"Siter.io is made for individuals or small businesses that want to create a website and can even be used at the agency level for client projects," Valeanu said. "We worked to create a functional and affordable tool that can work for anyone."

Siter.io is available now at https://siter.io. Take a quick tour or start a free trial to see what it is all about.

ABOUT DESIGNMODO

Designmodo is a team of tech experts, creatives and all-round digital professionals based all over the world. We've built and launched a whole suite of products for designers, developers and business owners. We'd love you to try out what we've built. https://designmodo.com

Contact Information:

Andrian Valeanu

Founder

info@siter.io



