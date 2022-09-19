medSR to Exhibit at the 7th Annual Becker’s Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- medSR, a CareCloud company, will demonstrate how providers can leverage the next generation of digital health and RCM solutions through its comprehensive HIT advisory solutions

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its medSR division will exhibit at the 2022 Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting in Chicago, October 4-7. CareCloud’s medSR division, which guides hospital organizations with premier IT and operations consulting, will show providers how to optimize the value delivered from their systems and processes through its advisory services, on-demand staffing, supply chain, and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions.

“Whether healthcare organizations are seeking to make a technology transformation or need to streamline current systems and processes to improve RCM, it’s important they have a partner with the expertise to guide them through each phase of the lifecycle,” said medSR Executive Vice President and COO Dwight Garvin. “Many healthcare organizations are struggling with supply chain challenges, staffing shortages, disparate systems, unoptimized processes, and determining how to leverage the latest digital solutions. This could be holding them back from participating in today’s value-based healthcare models, ultimately impacting their bottom line and potentially the quality of their patient care. We help our clients solve these challenges.”

At booth 721, medSR and CareCloud will showcase their comprehensive services designed to help providers harness the power of Healthcare IT, digital health, RCM, and more, including:

Advisory Services – medSR’s advisory services helps providers realize the value and benefits associated with proper system selection, usage, and process optimization.



– medSR’s advisory services helps providers realize the value and benefits associated with proper system selection, usage, and process optimization. On-Demand Staffing – solve staffing challenges for scarce and mission-critical resources ranging from implementation support to RCM workforce extensions enabled by global resource capabilities.



– solve staffing challenges for scarce and mission-critical resources ranging from implementation support to RCM workforce extensions enabled by global resource capabilities. Supply Chai n Assessment – onsite operational assessments evaluate current supply chain processes against national benchmarks to help providers solve back-office challenges.



– onsite operational assessments evaluate current supply chain processes against national benchmarks to help providers solve back-office challenges. R CM – advisory services and managed RCM enable providers to increase patient collections and resolve account backlogs, creating an AR process that is more streamlined, easier to manage, and improves revenue objectives.



– advisory services and managed RCM enable providers to increase patient collections and resolve account backlogs, creating an AR process that is more streamlined, easier to manage, and improves revenue objectives. Digital Health Solutions – providing clinicians with real-time data to enable chronic care management (CCM) and remotely monitor patients, CareCloud Wellness enables providers to enhance patient care while generating additional reimbursement through participation in the government’s new CCM incentive program.



Becker’s Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting will focus on the future of business and clinical technologies impacting healthcare. The annual meeting is an opportunity for industry leaders to learn about the latest innovations in digital health, revenue cycle, clinician burnout, artificial intelligence and enhancing operational efficiencies. Returning to a live conference for the 2022 annual meeting, more than 240 executive speakers will present and discuss the latest issues facing hospital and health systems today.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Gene Mannheimer

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com