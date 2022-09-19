Verisk Continues to Expand Its Property Estimating Ecosystem with Integration of Yembo’s 3-D Models and AI-Driven Insights

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property insurance adjusters can further accelerate and refine their claims handling in Verisk’s Xactimate solution by using interactive, 3-D models and detailed content inventories from Yembo, the global leader in virtual home surveys and inspections.

Yembo’s technology, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), now integrates with Xactimate, enabling desk adjusters to view photo-realistic, 3-D models of interior damage created from videos captured onsite via smart devices. These detailed, interactive digital models can help adjusters quickly estimate repair costs without visiting the site in person.

“Many insurers struggle to obtain an accurate picture of interior damage after an event, without the expense of sending someone to inspect the home,” said Siddharth Mohan, co-founder and CEO of Yembo. “With the integration of our technology into Xactimate, insurers will be able to easily obtain the information they need to handle more claims confidently from the desk.”

“Virtual inspections and claims management are playing an increasingly important role in the digital transformation of insurers,” said Mike Fulton, president of property estimating solutions at Verisk. “The availability of Yembo 3-D models and insights in Xactimate will provide our customers with more tools to help solve their specific business needs, from shortening claims cycle times and lowering costs to enhancing engagement with policyholders.”

Among its many offerings, Verisk provides cloud-based solutions for professionals involved in estimating all phases of building and repair. Thanks to a longstanding commitment to invest in research and development, Verisk property estimating solutions are used by most top property insurance carriers.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

About Yembo

Yembo is the global leader in AI-powered virtual surveys and inspections. The company's mission is to bring digital transformation to home service companies through best-in-class artificial intelligence products. With hundreds of global customers and over 2 million AI-powered homeowner videos processed - Yembo best-in-class AI technology now enables insurance carriers to improve operating efficiency, reduce costs, and provide the best homeowner experience - resulting in improved outcomes for underwriting and claims. To learn more, visit https://www.yembo.air/insurance.



