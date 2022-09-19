Treacy & Company Named the #1 Best "Small Firm to Work For"

Following Consulting Magazine's recognition of Treacy & Company as a leading consulting firm, T&Co named the No. 1 small firm to work for at the annual awards ceremony

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treacy & Company, a boutique consulting firm focused on growth and innovation, has been recognized as the No. 1 best small firm to work for by benchmark industry publication Consulting Magazine. It was revealed that T&Co received the top spot at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 15 in front of fellow honorees at the Swissotel Chicago.

To determine 2022 winners, Consulting Magazine collected thousands of responses from hundreds of consulting firms. Scores are measured against all qualifying firms. The objective annual online survey is the largest and most in-depth employee satisfaction survey in the consulting industry meant to recognize the profession's best firms to work for. Selection is based on employee satisfaction in the categories of culture, career development, client engagement, compensation/benefits, and firm leadership. T&Co has been recognized as a leading firm in the past, but this is the first year they received the No. 1 ranking.

"The honor of receiving the top rank is a true testament to our unique firm and culture," said Managing Partner Josh Coleman. "We have a shared dedication to uphold the values of our organization, we celebrate success and support each other, and we constantly reflect on how we can get better each and every day. It's an honor to guide this team of professionals."

Employees of the 30-plus person firm gave Treacy & Company high marks when it comes to culture and engagement. Over the years, the firm has defined, refined, and strengthened its employee value proposition. That has been critical in an era where the firm has navigated a shift to more hybrid and remote work.

Shortly after the pandemic hit, T&Co created an engagement team that tracks the satisfaction of employees and solicits feedback on a monthly basis. To provide team members deeper incentives, the management team has instituted a profit share model on top of standard employee bonuses, which is uncommon among companies similar in size and scope.

T&Co team members appreciate the high-performance culture and the ability to interface directly with key decision makers on client accounts.

"We punch way above our weight in terms of the clients we serve, counting a lot of Fortune 500 and private multi-billion-dollar companies as customers we've worked with," said Yan Vinarskiy, a Principal at T&Co. "We work on big, transformational projects for our clients. They will keep us around for 12 to 18 months and continue to work with us for a longer period than what is traditional for other consulting practices."

About Treacy & Company:

Treacy & Company is a boutique growth and innovation consulting firm with offices in Boston and Chicago. Their consultants are industry agnostic, drawing upon years of front-line experience across a broad range of industries. They work in highly focused teams—typically a partner and three to five consultants—in conjunction with key stakeholders in organizations to design and deploy growth, innovation, and digital strategies that challenge their thinking on familiar paradigms. Consulting Magazine named T&Co one of the "Best Small Firms to Work For" in 2021 and 2022.

