Pink Shell Achieves "4 Palm" Designation From the Florida Department of Environment Protection

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina is honored to announce that they have achieved the coveted "4 Palm" designation from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Green Lodging Program, the highest level of recognition.

The Florida Green Lodging Program designates and recognizes lodging facilities that voluntarily commit to conserving and protecting Florida's natural resources. The program's environmental guidelines allow the hospitality industry to continuously evaluate its operations, set goals, and take specific actions to improve environmental performance. To become designated, facilities must conduct a thorough property assessment and implement a specified number of environmental practices in five areas of sustainable operations: communication and education, waste reduction, reuse and recycling; water conservation; energy efficiency; and indoor air quality.

The Pink Shell first entered the Green Lodging Program in 2008 as a "1 Palm" resort and was the first resort in Southwest Florida to achieve this designation. By achieving the "4 Palm" designation, the Pink Shell has become one of only eight resorts in the state and the only resort in Southwest Florida to have this lifetime distinction.

"Protecting the vulnerable natural resources of Florida and being good stewards of the environment around our resort is a driving force of everything we stand for at the Pink Shell," said Bill Waichulis, Senior VP of Operations for Boykin Management Company. "It's a tremendous honor to get this recognition and, more importantly, to be true to one of our core values of social responsibility," he said.

Some of the efforts and programs that helped the Pink Shell achieve this designation are:

The reduction of single-use plastics to reduce waste found on the beach,

The use of energy-efficient heat pumps rather than natural gas to heat the pools,

The installation of UV Air Scrubbers in all air conditioning units,

Offering no-cost shared transportation for associates,

The purchase of furniture made from recycled plastics,

The installation of an electric car charging station,

And Pink Shell's partnerships and efforts with Keep Lee County Beautiful and Captains For Clean Water, among others.

