The Sculpt Society and KORA Organics Launch the "Feel Good Program" to Support Consistent Wellness Habits

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity fitness trainer and Founder of The Sculpt Society , Megan Roup and Founder of KORA Organics , Miranda Kerr launch a 2-week full body, low impact "Feel Good Program" that features quick workouts under 20 minutes.

Coinciding with KORA Organics' new body product launch, the duo want to empower women to prioritize self-care, whether it's carving out time for daily movement or indulging in a spa-like shower experience at the end of a busy day.

"Movement is incredibly important to Miranda and I, so getting to create these workouts and share them with our communities is really special. When it comes to working out I am all about committing to less so I can show up more! Prioritizing yourself, which can look like committing to a 2-week workout program or as simple as a hot shower with products you love. Self care doesn't need to be complicated or long, but it does need to make you feel good!" said The Sculpt Society Founder, Megan Roup.

Inspired by TSS and KORA Organics' shared mission to empower women to feel confident and strong in their bodies, this program helps give a little extra motivation to integrate movement and self-care into your life.

The TSS x KORA Organics Feel Good Program is available via The Sculpt Society App and includes:

2 x 15min low impact full body

2x 15min low impact sculpt

2 stretch videos

2 meditations

"I've been training with Megan for a few years now. I love moving my body and the energy it brings. Life is busy but just taking a few moments for yourself makes the world of a difference. I'm so excited for everyone to try the new Feel Good Program. Launching this program alongside our newest body care collection from KORA Organics helps nourish your mind, body and spirit," said KORA Organics' founder and CEO Miranda Kerr.

The new KORA Organics nutrient-rich body care trio consists of the Invigorating Body Scrub, Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion and Renewing Hand & Body Wash, which were inspired by the brands best sellers in skincare. The lineup is designed to hydrate the skin while restoring moisture and leaving your skin with an effervescent glow. The body collection was formulated to act as a facial for your body and is packed with certified organic botanical actives designed to nourish your body as would your face. In line with one of KORA's core brand pillars, all of the new products are made free of GMO's, artificial colors or fragrance, and are always cruelty free. Within the body launch, the packaging is made with new sustainable packaging with a bottle made from 100% PCR, and an outer carton made from 85% FSC-cert recycled paper.

For more information on the TSS x KORA Organics Feel Good Program, please visit www.thesculptsociety.com and follow @thesculptsociety for the latest updates and news! You can find the KORA Organics body products at KORAOrganics.com, Amazon.com and in stores and online at Sephora.

About The Sculpt Society:

The Sculpt Society is the #1 Sculpt and Dance Cardio workout designed to empower women through movement. TSS is about feeling confident and strong in our bodies. The TSS method combines powerful sculpting exercises with easy-to-follow dance cardio for a fun and effective workout. The goal is to give you a great workout in less than an hour. From beginner to advanced, the TSS method will help you see and feel results, while having FUN.

About KORA Organics:

KORA Organics was founded in 2009 by Miranda Kerr in her home country of Australia. KORA Organics products are clinically active delivering visible results while restoring your skin to its optimal health. KORA Organics began to expand globally in 2017 and is now stocked across over 30 countries, and ship globally via koraorganics.com. KORA Organics products are Certified Organic and free of Sulfates, Parabens, Synthetic Fragrance, Synthetic Colors, T. E. A., D. E. A., Glycols, Silicones, PEGS, Ethoxylate and Formaldehyde. The range is cruelty free, not tested on animals.

