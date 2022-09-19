IT and Business Consulting Firm CompassX Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing American Companies

SoCal Business Transformation Company Accelerating Hiring

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompassX, an Irvine-based IT consulting company, was included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing American companies. The company, which partners with many Southern California clients, made the list by generating 130% revenue growth between 2018 and 2021.

"We've been honored to have provided first-class business management and tech advisory services to leading Fortune 1000 companies in SoCal for over 13 years," said Kyle J. Heppenstall, founder of CompassX. "Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list represents a growth story achieved by the collective efforts of past employees, mentors, spouses, and our unbelievably talented team of current consultants. Sustaining, learning, adapting, and growing – in small amounts, consistently, and over many years – this is how a business becomes an 'overnight success'.

Some current clients of CompassX include Amgen, IHOP, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Taco Bell.

The Inc. 5000 List

To be included on the list, companies must have been generating revenue by March 2018. They must also be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – subsidiaries and divisions of existing companies are not eligible. Ranking on the 2021 list was determined by a company's revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. "We're continuing to expand and expect to double our revenue in the next three years," said Heppenstall.

About the Company

Founded in 2009, CompassX built its reputation on Business and IT project execution and has recently expanded its services to include data solutions and agile transformation. Heppenstall explains, "Agile isn't just a methodology, it's a philosophy, and it's at the core of everything we do. Our engagement model offers maximum flexibility at deal-speed, backed by decades of consulting experience."

"We got our start serving regulated markets in the life sciences, financial services, and healthcare space. We have now expanded to serve restaurant conglomerates and consumer product verticals," said Heppenstall, "Our 'secret sauce' is our ability to fully integrate ourselves into your organization, help your team reimagine what is possible, and make it happen."

CompassX also sponsors nonprofits dedicated to making local communities stronger, safer, and better places to live, including Girls Inc. of Orange County, Saving Innocence, Children of Fallen Patriots, and Angel Tree Christmas.

In addition to the Inc. list, CompassX was included in the Best Companies Group's 2022 "100 Best Places to Work in Southern California" list.

Employment Opportunities

CompassX is currently looking to hire qualified management consultants, project managers, Agile transformation experts, and data solution subject matter experts. Applicants should have at least 5 years of experience working with premier consulting firms.

The company's 'boutique by design' structure cuts bureaucracy and takes individual employee goals seriously. Team members have opportunities to work with multi-billion dollar companies within a tight-knit, supportive culture.

"We're proud of the tremendous effort we put into matching our people to the client work they desire to perform. Their engagement is evident in the outcomes we deliver for our clients: bridging the divide between great ideas and meaningful results," Heppenstall said.

Applicants can apply on CompassX's LinkedIn page:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/compassx-group/jobs

Contact:

Katie McDermott

Director of Marketing & Operations

344858@email4pr.com

949-387-9111

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-and-business-consulting-firm-compassx-named-to-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-american-companies-301626403.html

SOURCE CompassX