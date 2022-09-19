THE CANADIAN INSTITUTE LAUNCHES FORUM ON FIRST NATIONS HOUSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE ATLANTIC IN HALIFAX WELCOMING INDUSTRY AND COMMUNITY LEADERS

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Institute is launching the first of its kind, Forum on First Nations Housing and Infrastructure Atlantic, to discuss the Federal Government's multi-billion-dollar investment into Indigenous communities and projects.

The Federal Government's 2022 budget proposes an investment of $6 billion over five years to support community infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities, including the launch of the $4.3 billion Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund.

Gathering at the Halifax Hotel, in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, speakers and delegates will discuss how the federal budget allocation will provide core governance support for First Nations.

The Forum unpacks the latest updates on how communities are bridging the gap between on-and off-reserve housing and how to access the federal budget's funding allocation. Chaired by Pabineau First Nation Chief Terry Richardson, delegates will also hear from Indigenous Service's director Nelson Barbosa, Efficiency Nova Scotia's Gordon Hart, Government of Nova Scotia's Alex Cadel and the Atlantic Policy Congress of First Nations Chiefs Secretariat's Julianna Robertson.

"An event like this is long overdue in the Atlantic region, where housing concerns in Indigenous communities are as critical as in other parts of Canada," said CI's Indigenous Portfolio Lead, Desiree Finhert. "This event will not only discuss current funding for Indigenous communities and projects, but we will also be discussing how to future-proof homes and create resilient infrastructure amid climate change."

The forum welcomes community leaders, government representatives and industry partners from the energy, finance, trades, construction and design sectors to discuss the latest projects, technologies and services that will support Indigenous communities for generations to come.

This one-day immersive event is part of the week-long Atlantic Convention on Indigenous Affairs, taking place at Halifax Hotel, located at 1990 Barrington Street, in Halifax, Nova Scotia from October 17 to October 20, 2022.

SOURCE The Canadian Institute