Nationally Recognized Voiceover Artist and ESPN's Voice of Monday Night Football, Cayman Kelly, Signs MNF Contract for Third Year Running

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated radio personality and bestselling author Cayman Kelly happily announced he had renewed his contract as the official voice of ESPN's Monday Night Football for the third year in a row. Already recording in the studios for the 2022-23 NFL season, Kelly originally contracted with ESPN Radio back in 2020, making history as the first African American radio artist serving as the major imaging voice for the globally recognized brand. Kelly later went on to serve the NHL in the same capacity. He has continued to work tirelessly as a Black media icon, an inspiration to generations of listeners and new artists who can hear his voiceovers in television, video games, popular radio shows, album promos, animations, and a host of other projects and collaborations.

"Sometimes I wonder if time is flying or if I'm just dreaming, because I can't believe it has been three years since I started this work," said Kelly. "I always tell folks that I am blessed because it is true. And I think it's important to be grateful for the good things in your life. Working for MNF has definitely been a good thing in my life. And hopefully there will be many more years to follow."

Monday Night Football: Home to American Sports Legends

For over 50 years, MNF has been a hallowed and beloved American sports tradition since it first aired in 1970 with The New York Jets beating the Cleveland Browns to win the American Football League's inaugural Super Bowl. With legendary voices like Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, and Keith Jackson paving the way, NFL commentators and voiceover artists have gone through many evolutions. But MNF has always remained a cultural staple in the U.S., reinventing how Primetime sports is delivered to audiences worldwide.

This year, week 2 of the official MNF schedule takes place September 19. Listen to Cayman Kelly on ESPN Radio for the full season, including:

Week Two: 9/19/22 – Vikings vs Eagles

– Vikings vs Eagles Week Three: 9/26/22 – Cowboys vs Giants

– Cowboys vs Giants Week Four: 10/03/22 – Rams vs 49ers

10/03/22 – Rams vs 49ers Week Five: 10/10/22 – Raiders vs Chiefs

10/10/22 – Raiders vs Chiefs Week Six: 10/17/22 – Broncos vs Chargers

To learn more about the early days of Kelly's career, check out his #1 Bestselling Amazon memoir, "From $6 an Hour to a Million Dollar Dream." For up-to-the-minute news on Kelly's voice appearances, ESPN show announcements, and other projects, visit him online. And follow Cayman Kelly on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn.

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of ESPN and Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is a multimedia professional, host, actor, author, radio personality, and leading voice-over artist known for his smooth and contemporary prime-time sound. Kelly began his promising career as a voiceover artist for the BET and has since created a wide variety of materials for television promos, including TV Land, TV One, Cartoon Network, Bounce, and others. His catalog of hosted events and voiceovers is long and distinguished, including multiple major music festivals like Essence, Capital Jazz, St. Kitts, Bermuda, and U Street; a voice performance for "Grand Theft Auto V"; album-release parties for India Aria, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown, Patti Labelle, and Alicia Keys; and in-depth interviews with important musicians like New Edition, Bobby Brown, Jamie Foxx, Mo'Nique, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.

Kelly is also the imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, and the voice of the nationally syndicated show, "The Breakfast Club," and a popular host of SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Kelly continues to be the national voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position – while also serving as the new imaging voice for the NHL. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com.

Media Contact:

Robin Steinfeld, Buchwald Talent Agent

1.212.634.8373

rsteinfeld@buchwald.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationally-recognized-voiceover-artist-and-espns-voice-of-monday-night-football-cayman-kelly-signs-mnf-contract-for-third-year-running-301626343.html

SOURCE Cayman Kelly