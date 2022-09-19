Staples Celebrates 15 Years of In-Store Tech Recycling By Introducing New Customer Rewards

Through the Free Tech Take Back Program, shoppers receive $5 back in rewards [1] for responsibly recycling eligible items in stores nationwide, plus will continue to receive $2 back in rewards per recycled ink or toner cartridge [2]

In celebration of 15 years of electronics recycling, Staples today announced the launch of the Free Tech Take Back Program, an initiative that rewards customers for responsibly recycling in store [3]. From 2012 to 2021 alone, Staples has recycled over 153 million pounds of electronics [4], showcasing the true power of the partnership between Staples and its customers. Starting now, there's no need to wait for town recycling days – Staples is encouraging customers to recycle by offering $5 back in rewards when they recycle or shred in store [1], plus $2 back in rewards per recycled ink or toner cartridge. [2]

"At Staples, partnering with our customers to make a positive impact on the environment through initiatives like recycling is one of many things that makes us proud to work here," said Michael Hurwitz, Vice President, Merchandising at Staples US Retail. "In the past year alone, recycling initiatives at Staples have helped to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 205,255 tons. [4] We are excited to be able to reward customers for their environmentally-friendly efforts so that we can continue to make a positive impact."

Recycle and Get Rewarded

Staples has kicked off the Free Tech Take Back Program to give back to customers who recycle eligible items in store [3]. Perks include $5 back in rewards when customers recycle in store [1], plus customers will continue to get $2 back in rewards per recycled ink or toner cartridge. [2]

Customers can bring items eligible for recycling into their nearby Staples store and speak to an associate at checkout about dropping off their items. Customers are responsible for removing data from their devices prior to drop off. Once recycled, they may earn rewards and unlock exclusive offers in the Staples Connect™ app. Bring eligible items such as computers, monitors, cables, adapters, flash drives and more into a nearby Staples store to get started.

Shredding in Partnership with Iron Mountain

From financial documents to bills and even junk mail, Staples can facilitate the means to shred your documents safely and securely in our stores through our partnership with Iron Mountain. To take advantage and earn $5 back in rewards [1], customers can deposit paper into the National Association of Information Destruction (NAID)-certified Iron Mountain containers for $0.99 per pound (price subject to change). From there, paper will be shredded, destroyed and delivered to a pulping mill to be recycled.

National Impact At A Glance

Since the program's inception, tech recycling at Staples stores has led to[4]:

153 million pounds of electronics recycled since 2012,

Over 11,000 tons of shredded and recycled paper since 2021,

205,255 tons of greenhouse gas emissions reduced due to recycling since 2021,

Over 42 million toner cartridges recycled since 2012, and

Over 169 million ink cartridges recycled since 2012.

For more information on the impact of recycling at Staples to date, visit staples.com/recycling.

About Staples Stores

With a focus on the community of small businesses and consumers, Staples Stores provide innovative printing, shipping, technology, travel and recycling services, along with products and inspiration essential to the new ways of working and learning. Staples Stores serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to remote workers, parents, teachers, and students in over 1,000 locations nationwide. Explore Staples, the Working and Learning Store, at a local Staples Store or online at Staples.com.

[1] Each Rewards Member is eligible to receive $5 back in rewards via Store Bonus for recycling or shredding performed at Staples® U.S. stores only. Eligible items to be recycled include adapters and cables, computers, tablets, monitors, keyboards and mice, printers, scanners, fax machines, mobile phones, digital cameras, ink and toner cartridges, rechargeable batteries, shredding and SodaStream® CO2 cylinders. No minimum purchase required. $5 recycling reward limited to once per customer per calendar month. Member may recycle multiple times however Store Bonus will only be issued for the first qualifying visit per calendar month. For in-store recycling, the Member must be physically present at the store when items are accepted by an associate to be recycled, and their Membership account must be identified. All stores are eligible for recycling and shredding and all Members are eligible to earn rewards for recycling and shredding. Store Bonus checks are issued monthly via the Staples Connect™ mobile app or on staples.com/rewards. Store Bonus may be redeemed at any Staples U.S. store by the expiration date printed on your Store Bonus. Store Bonus is not redeemable for cash. Staples is not liable for unclaimed or expired Store Bonus. Store Bonus cannot be redeemed for or applied against cash, taxes, credit remittance, shipping charges, custom printing orders placed online, promotional products, any purchases made on staples.com®, design.staples.com, documents.staples.com, design.staples.com/promotional-products, gift cards, prepaid phone cards, postage stamps, prior purchases, purchases made on staplesmobile.com or purchases on third-party websites.

[2] Limit up to 10 per calendar month for Base Rewards members and 20 per calendar month for Premiere and Elite Rewards members. $50 in ink and/or toner purchases at Staples within previous 180 days requirement. For details, see https://www.staples.com/sbd/cre/products/131110/31729/.

[3] Exclusions apply. For complete program details visit https://www.staples.com/recycling.

[4] The environmental impact benefit calculations related to recycling programs are estimates provided for informational purposes only. Greenhouse gas equivalencies were determined by applying EPA's Waste Reduction Model (WARM) factors and factors from EPA's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator to average weights by item type. Actual impact benefits will vary based on a variety of factors.

