Global Recombinant Proteins Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Merck Among Others

The global recombinant proteins market size is expected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period, according to this report.

Diseases like multiple sclerosis, neutropenia, cerebral apoplexy, anemia, and others, as well as dwarfism, are becoming more common, which is driving up the demand for recombinant protein drugs. Furthermore, the industry is anticipated to expand due to the increased development and research on biologics, which, in turn, are significantly boosting global industry growth. The focus on the development of biosimilars, biologics, and recombinant proteins has increased owing to a rise in the incidence and prevalence of cancer and the expansion of research & development activity.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, there will be 1.9 million new cases of cancer and 609,360 cancer-related deaths. In addition, the expanding application of recombinant proteins in clinical diagnostic methods including ELISA, Western Blotting, and Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Due to factors including rising R&D spending, an increase in the number of cancer patients, and the desire for novel & tailored therapies, the global industry is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. Research activity in recombinant protein space has increased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of efforts to comprehend the dynamics of the virus. The production of recombinant proteins has increased significantly, along with tailored treatment.

In addition, research funding is predicted to become more readily available along with an increase in demand for and production of recombinant proteins, particularly those immune response proteins associated with COVID-19. Therefore, positive effects have been seen for the companies offering products specifically made for COVID-19.

Recombinant protein is viewed as a modified version of natural protein that can be produced in a number of ways to improve protein output, create useful commercial goods, and alter gene sequences. The rise in pharmaceutical firms' R&D expenditures, high incidence of chronic illnesses, an increase in the number of regulatory requirements, and the ongoing need to reduce viral infections are the main drivers of the global industry.

Over the projected period, the global industry is anticipated to be driven by technological advancements in the synthesis of recombinant proteins.

For instance, in June 2022, according to the data produced by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, new breeding techniques, such as CRISPR/Cas9, TALEN, and Zinc Finger mediated, as well as transgenic or cis-genic techniques, are emerging technologies that may make it easier for in vitro genetic editing or manipulation of the genes to be approved.

In addition, industry participants are anticipated to invest in the region due to the aging population, rising income levels, better healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, and the advantages of low-cost manufacturing in developing nations, thereby propelling market growth.

Recombinant Proteins Market Report Highlights

By product & services, the product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The demand is increasing globally due to the need for recombinant protein products in biomedical research and increased funding for R&D in the fight against cancer

The therapeutics application segment held the maximum revenue share in 2021 due to the prevalence of various diseases, such as metabolic disorders, cancer, genetic disorders, and immune diseases

The pharma & biotech companies end-user segment led the global industry in 2021 due to the increasing investments by key market players in their R&D segment to increase research productivity and grow their offerings for revenue generation

Mammalian systems are widely used in the production of recombinant proteins, thus, this segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021

North America was the dominant region in 2021 due to an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, use of cutting-edge treatments, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare spending in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period due to an uptick in R&D activity, an increase in disposable incomes, and a better understanding of protein therapies among patients

India and China are additionally anticipated to see rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region

