Jabil Photonics Announces Availability of Next-Gen Coherent Optical Products Featuring Nokia's Silicon Photonics Optical Engine for Best-in-Class Performance

  • Customer testing of CFP2 DCO ECO Coherent Transceivers reinforces power efficiency & performance strengths
  • Newest transceiver takes advantage of Nokia's CSTAR200+ advanced engine optimized to meet unique demands of 5G, metro networking and data-center interconnect applications at 100/200G
  • Continued investment in end-to-end photonics capabilities span optical design, packaging, manufacturing and testing

Jabil Inc. JBL today announced that its photonics business unit continues to drive the design and development of world-class optical communications products with general availability and customer testing of its CFP2 DCO ECO Coherent Transceiver. This latest module, based on Nokia's CSTAR200+ silicon photonics optical engine, is designed to deliver best-in-class optical performance while adhering to recent communications standards requirements. Demonstrations of this second-generation coherent optical module will take place at the Jabil Photonics booth (#116) during ECOC 2022.

As a leading provider of customized design, manufacturing and test solutions for optical communications products, Jabil Photonics invests in advanced solutions and capabilities to address evolving network requirements and architectures. An extensive product line encompasses discrete optical components, integrated modules and complex, fiber-based boards supported by unique design, process and test engineering skills and services.

"We are pleased to integrate Nokia's CSTAR-200+ optical engine as part of our complete coherent transceiver solution," said KW Hoo, GM of Jabil Photonics. "Together, we can accelerate the pace of technology advancements while bringing industry-leading optical products to market faster on behalf of customers worldwide."

End-to-End Capabilities Reduce Optical System Complexities

Jabil Photonics offers the coherent technologies and solutions required for a wide range of applications, including 5G, metro networking and data-center interconnects. Moreover, the second-generation 100G/200G modules comply with the most recent communications standards requirements while minimizing power consumption with the most recent Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and optical-engine technologies.

Jabil Photonics empowers organizations to reduce the complexities of developing and deploying enhanced optical networking solutions by offering complete end-to-end photonics capabilities and competencies encompassing component design, system assembly and streamlined supply chain management. Tailored services for optical design, packaging and precision manufacturing are complemented by dedicated R&D and production facilities in California, Canada, China and Malaysia.

About Jabil:

Jabil JBL is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

