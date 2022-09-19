Chelsea Financial Services Sponsors Two Runners in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon to Raise Money for Michael's Cause

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services is proud to be sponsoring two runners, Christine Pisapia and Francine Perrotta, participating in the TCS New York City Marathon on November 6, 2022 to benefit Michael's Cause, a non-profit organization fighting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Chelsea Financial Services company President, John Pisapia, is no stranger to sponsoring runners in the NYC Marathon. "Prior to COVID-19, we sponsored our Financial Advisor John Pirozzi in the 2019 Marathon to help raise money for Cystic Fibrosis." mentioned Pisapia. "This time, we're focusing on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, since this disease hits close to home with our friend Michael Capolongo."

Pisapia is familiar with being around intense and commited runners, including his wife, Christine Pisapia. "Michael Capolongo is a fantastic young man with a huge heart and an enourmous amount of courage," stated Christine Pisapia. "When I run in this race, I'm running in memory of our son Ryan to raise money for Michaelscause.org. In every stride, I'll be thinking about three very important people to me: Michael, now 16 years old and quite a fighter; our friend and fellow runner Brian Cannizzarro, a fallen 9/11 NYC Firefighter; and my son Ryan, who we lost way too early in his young life."

Christine's childhood best friend Francine Perrotta was her initial inspiration to start running. She and Perrotta will be running side-by-side in the NYC Marathon this year. The Michaelscause.org Team has 14 runners in the 2022 Marathon, all raising money to help fund research for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Michael's father Rob Capolongo heads up the fundraising efforts for Michael's Cause. He and his wife Theresa, a Nurse Manager, are lifelong friends of the Pisapias. "We're so proud and happy that Christine Pisapia and Francine Perrotta have joined the Michaelscause.org's NYC Marathon Team this year," stated Capolongo. "And Chelsea Financial Services' sponsorship and fundraising activities help get us that much closer to our fundraising goal!"

Please join Chelsea Financial Services in supporting Michael's Cause by making a donation via their Fundraising Page.

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full-service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating 23 years, Chelsea financial clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from 73 Registered Representatives based in 20 States. Visit https://chfs.com for more information.

For Registered Representatives interested in joining Chelsea Financial Services "No Minimum Production Requirements" Team, please visit https://joinchelsea.com/ for more information or to inquire.

About the TCS New York City Marathon/NYRR (New York Road Runners)

NYRR's Mission: Help and Inspire Through Running. Over 25,020 Race Finishers in 2021 from 91 Countries raised millions for charity. Visit https://www.nyrr.org/tcsnycmarathon for more information.

About DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy) AND MICHAEL's CAUSE

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder that involves rapidly worsening muscle weakness. It is a recessive x-linked (passes mother to son) form of muscular dystrophy. It results in muscle degeneration, difficulty walking, breathing and ultimately death. 1 in 3,500 boys are affected worldwide. Visit michaelscause.org/about-dmd for more information.

Donations generated by Michael's Cause will be directed towards research in the hope of making Michael's years with us and the lives of thousands afflicted with this horrific disease manageable. Michaelscause.org strives to generate additional opportunities for researchers in their crusade to minimize the ravages of this disease on the life of little boys, and ultimately find a cure. To date, Michael's Cause has raised over Two (2) Million Dollars for DMD Research. Michael's Cause is a Tax-Exempt Public Charity. Donate via Christine Pisapia's NYC Marathon Fundraising page here.

Media Contact for Chelsea:

John Pisapia

jpisapia@chfs.com

(866) 898-5800

242 Main Street, Staten Island, NY 10307

Related Links

https://www.chfs.com/

https://fundraisers.hakuapp.com/christine-pisapia

https://michaelscause.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chelsea-financial-services-sponsors-two-runners-in-the-2022-tcs-new-york-city-marathon-to-raise-money-for-michaels-cause-301627150.html

SOURCE Chelsea Financial Services