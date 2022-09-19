Barber-Nichols, A Graham Corporation Company, Recognized by Virgin Orbit as a Critical Supplier

Graham Corporation GHM, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission-critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Barber-Nichols, was named by Virgin Orbit as a critical supplier.

"We are honored to be recognized by Virgin Orbit for the value our solutions and engineering services add to their air-launch liquid rocket engines," commented Matthew Malone, VP and General Manager of Barber-Nichols. "For more than 25 years, we have been developing and providing leading technology for the space industry, which includes nearly 10 years in support of Virgin Orbit. I want to thank our employees for making this recognition possible. We look forward to growing our relationship and collaborating on driving innovative solutions well into the future."

Virgin Orbit Andrew Toache, VP of Supply Chain, Logistics, Facilities and Security, remarked, "Your services have been essential to our continued success, and we look forward to launching with your support in the future." In addition, Jayni Han, Senior Manager of Purchasing/Planning, said "You have been with us since the start and are always responsive, knowledgeable, and professional."

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission-critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols' global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company's products and systems.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit VORB operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer's needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @virginorbit, and on Instagram @virgin.orbit.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "will," "can," "possible," "opportunities," and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Graham Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to, the evolution and future of the Company and its management, the Company's opportunities, the Company's ability to deliver value to its shareholders, and its operating strategy are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporation's most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors," its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of Graham Corporation's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporation's forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

