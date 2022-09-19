The Best Weed Delivered at High Speed - Kushfly Weed Delivery Service Offers New Customers 30% Off First Three Orders; Guaranteed 45 Minute Delivery in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kushfly recently announced a limited-time promotional offer, giving 30% off the first three delivery orders for all new clients. With better quality products for lower prices – and Daily Deals offered throughout the week – Kushfly has top-shelf specially curated Flowers, Prerolls, Concentrates, Edibles, CBD and Hemp products, Vapes, and a wide range of accessories. And with a streamlined online ordering process and fast delivery, Kushfly continues to be the premium marijuana delivery service for the Hollywood area.

Kushfly: Why?

"We understand there are a ton of weed delivery services to choose from – this is Los Angeles, after all," said John from Kushfly. "So we know that standing out is important. Kushfly's outstanding product quality, and constant daily, and weekly deals ensure that there is always a way to save on your order. We are also proud to say that we have the friendliest staff in all of Los Angeles. Some people talk about customer service – we live it!".

Kushfly: How?

Super easy. Simply create an account in a few steps: provide a photo ID, email address, phone number, and some other basic information to get verified. Then order directly online by browsing through the extensive Kushfly menu. Add the products to a cart and proceed to the checkout. Our live GPS tracking system is one of the major features that keep our clients coming back to us for their cannabis and hemp needs. Once your order is out for delivery, you're able to track your driver and see their location and ETA. This absolutely guarantees transparency and reliability.

Follow Kushfly on social media to get updates on strain reviews, cannabis news, and edible recipes: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , and Pinterest .

About Kushfly

Serving the L.A. area since 2015, Kushfly is a family-owned, delivery-only, local marijuana company. Customers are welcome to visit us online and order easily with text messages, or by phone. All order details arrive via email, with text confirmations using a tracking app that keeps you up to date about your delivery driver's ETA and route. After delivery, sit back, relax, and enjoy your products in peace. We're always happy to help. Learn more at: www.Kushfly.com .

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

John Susman

Creative Director

+1 855-571-0420

344030@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-weed-delivered-at-high-speed--kushfly-weed-delivery-service-offers-new-customers-30-off-first-three-orders-guaranteed-45-minute-delivery-in-hollywood-301626698.html

SOURCE Kushfly